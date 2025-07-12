Exposition soft powers GALERIE PJ Metz

Pia Jaeyoon KIM & Stephen Swindells

L’exposition est dédiée à deux artistes qui proposent une forme de résistance au monde contemporain par la sensibilité.

À la galerie PJ, réunis à l’occasion de l’exposition Soft Powers deux artistes affirment l’importance d’une intelligence émotionnelle et d’un regard sensible enraciné dans un prisme féminin, équilibre à la polarisation de nos sociétés.

Leur démarche propose une autre voie celle de retrouver le sens du temps, de l’intime et de l’émotion.

Vernissage le 12 juillet 2025 de 16h00 à 19h00Tout public

GALERIE PJ 10 rue des jardins Metz 57000 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 68 52 40

English :

Pia Jaeyoon KIM & Stephen Swindells

The exhibition is dedicated to two artists who propose a form of resistance to the contemporary world through sensibility.

At galerie PJ, two artists have come together for the exhibition « Soft Powers » to assert the importance of emotional intelligence and a sensitive gaze rooted in a feminine prism, a balance to the polarization of our societies.

Their approach proposes a different path: that of rediscovering a sense of time, intimacy and emotion.

Opening July 12, 2025, 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm

German :

Pia Jaeyoon KIM & Stephen Swindells

Die Ausstellung ist zwei Künstlern gewidmet, die eine Form des Widerstands gegen die heutige Welt durch Sensibilität vorschlagen.

In der Galerie PJ haben sich zwei Künstler für die Ausstellung « Soft Powers » zusammengefunden und bekräftigen die Bedeutung einer emotionalen Intelligenz und eines sensiblen Blicks, der in einem weiblichen Prisma verwurzelt ist und ein Gleichgewicht zur Polarisierung unserer Gesellschaften darstellt.

Ihr Ansatz schlägt einen anderen Weg vor: den, den Sinn für Zeit, Intimität und Emotionen wiederzufinden.

Vernissage am 12. Juli 2025 von 16.00 bis 19.00 Uhr

Italiano :

Pia Jaeyoon KIM e Stephen Swindells

La mostra è dedicata a due artisti che propongono una forma di resistenza al mondo contemporaneo attraverso la sensibilità.

Alla Galerie PJ, due artisti si sono riuniti per la mostra « Soft Powers » per affermare l’importanza di un’intelligenza emotiva e di uno sguardo sensibile radicato in un prisma femminile, un equilibrio alla polarizzazione delle nostre società.

Il loro approccio propone un percorso diverso: quello della riscoperta del senso del tempo, dell’intimità e dell’emozione.

Inaugurazione il 12 luglio 2025 dalle 16.00 alle 19.00

Espanol :

Pia Jaeyoon KIM y Stephen Swindells

La exposición está dedicada a dos artistas que proponen una forma de resistencia al mundo contemporáneo a través de la sensibilidad.

En la Galerie PJ, dos artistas se han reunido en la exposición « Soft Powers » para reivindicar la importancia de una inteligencia emocional y una mirada sensible arraigada en un prisma femenino, un equilibrio a la polarización de nuestras sociedades.

Su enfoque propone un camino diferente: el de redescubrir el sentido del tiempo, la intimidad y la emoción.

Inauguración el 12 de julio de 2025 de 16.00 a 19.00 horas

