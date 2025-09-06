Exposition Souilly, quartier général de la bataille de Verdun Ancienne mairie Souilly

Exposition Souilly, quartier général de la bataille de Verdun Ancienne mairie Souilly mercredi 1 juillet 2026.

Exposition Souilly, quartier général de la bataille de Verdun

Ancienne mairie 22 Voie Sacrée Souilly Meuse

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-07-01

fin : 2026-08-31

Date(s) :

2026-07-01

Exposition de 160 m2 où le public pourra découvrir et comprendre le rôle du Quartier Général de la IIe Armée à Souilly pendant la Grande Guerre, à travers des films d’époque et des animations. La complexité et l’extraordinaire coordination développées par les hommes d’état-major sont mises en évidence à travers l’exposition.

Audioguide en 4 langues (français, anglais, allemand, néerlandais).

A côté de l’ancienne Mairie, un camion LATIL d’époque exposé.

Parcours pédestre historique et pédagogique (23 panneaux) autour du village.

Pour les individuels, l’exposition est ouverte durant les mois de juillet et août. (du mardi au samedi, de 13h30 à 17h30)

En dehors de cette période, la visite se fait uniquement sur rendez-vous.

Pour les groupes, renseignements et réservation auprès de la Mairie de Souilly.

Accès à l’exposition par l’arrière du bâtiment.

.

Ancienne mairie 22 Voie Sacrée Souilly 55220 Meuse Grand Est +33 3 29 80 52 76 mairie.souilly@wanadoo.fr

English :

A 160 m2 exhibition where the public can discover and understand the role of the Headquarters of the Second Army at Souilly during the Great War, through period films and animations. The exhibition highlights the complexity and extraordinary coordination developed by the staff.

Audioguide in 4 languages (French, English, German, Dutch).

Next to the former town hall, a vintage LATIL truck on display.

Historical and educational walking trail (23 panels) around the village.

For individual visitors, the exhibition is open during July and August. (Tuesday to Saturday, 1.30 pm to 5.30 pm)

Outside this period, visits are by appointment only.

For groups, please contact the Mairie de Souilly for information and reservations.

Access to the exhibition from the rear of the building.

German :

160 m2 große Ausstellung, in der die Besucher die Rolle des Hauptquartiers der II. Armee in Souilly während des Großen Krieges anhand von Zeitdokumenten und Animationen entdecken und verstehen können. Die Komplexität und die außergewöhnliche Koordination, die von den Stabsmitgliedern entwickelt wurden, werden durch die Ausstellung verdeutlicht.

Audioguide in 4 Sprachen (Französisch, Englisch, Deutsch, Niederländisch).

Neben dem alten Rathaus wird ein LATIL-Lastwagen aus der Epoche ausgestellt.

Historischer und pädagogischer Fußweg (23 Tafeln) um das Dorf.

Für Einzelpersonen ist die Ausstellung während der Monate Juli und August geöffnet. (Dienstag bis Samstag, von 13.30 bis 17.30 Uhr)

Außerhalb dieser Zeit ist der Besuch nur nach vorheriger Absprache möglich.

Für Gruppen: Auskünfte und Reservierung beim Rathaus von Souilly.

Zugang zur Ausstellung über die Rückseite des Gebäudes.

Italiano :

Una mostra di 160 m2 dove il pubblico può scoprire e comprendere il ruolo del Quartier Generale della Seconda Armata a Souilly durante la Grande Guerra, attraverso filmati d’epoca e animazioni. La mostra mette in evidenza la complessità e lo straordinario coordinamento sviluppato dal personale.

Audioguida in 4 lingue (francese, inglese, tedesco, olandese).

Accanto all’ex Municipio, in mostra un camion LATIL d’epoca.

Percorso storico-didattico a piedi (23 pannelli) intorno al villaggio.

Per i privati, la mostra è aperta nei mesi di luglio e agosto. (da martedì a sabato, dalle 13.30 alle 17.30)

Al di fuori di questo periodo, le visite sono solo su appuntamento.

Per informazioni e prenotazioni per gruppi, contattare il Comune di Souilly.

L’accesso alla mostra avviene dal retro dell’edificio.

Espanol :

Una exposición de 160 m2 donde el público puede descubrir y comprender el papel del Cuartel General del Segundo Ejército en Souilly durante la Gran Guerra, a través de películas de época y animaciones. La exposición pone de relieve la complejidad y la extraordinaria coordinación desarrolladas por el personal.

Audioguía en 4 idiomas (francés, inglés, alemán y neerlandés).

Junto al antiguo Ayuntamiento, exposición de un camión LATIL de época.

Sendero histórico y educativo (23 paneles) alrededor del pueblo.

Para los particulares, la exposición está abierta durante los meses de julio y agosto. (de martes a sábado, de 13h30 a 17h30)

Fuera de este periodo, las visitas se realizan únicamente con cita previa.

Para información y reservas para grupos, póngase en contacto con el Ayuntamiento de Souilly.

Se accede a la exposición por la parte trasera del edificio.

L’événement Exposition Souilly, quartier général de la bataille de Verdun Souilly a été mis à jour le 2025-09-06 par OT VAL DE MEUSE VOIE SACREE