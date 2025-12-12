EXPOSITION ST-CYP’ART CORINNE RAMPELLE & FRANCINE MASSÉ FRADÉ Médiathèque Prosper Mérimée Saint-Cyprien

EXPOSITION ST-CYP’ART CORINNE RAMPELLE & FRANCINE MASSÉ FRADÉ

Médiathèque Prosper Mérimée 1 rue François Arago Saint-Cyprien Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2026-01-15

fin : 2026-03-07

2026-01-15

Du jeudi 15 janvier au samedi 7 mars 2026, du mardi au vendredi de 9h à 12h et de 14h à 18h, 1er et 3ème samedis du mois de 9h à 12h > Exposition St-Cyp’Art au détour des œuvres de Corinne Rampelle & Francine Massé Fradé à la Médiathèque Prosper Mér…

Médiathèque Prosper Mérimée 1 rue François Arago Saint-Cyprien 66750 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 37 32 70

Thursday, January 15 to Saturday, March 7, 2026, Tuesday to Friday, 9am to 12pm and 2pm to 6pm, 1st and 3rd Saturdays of the month, 9am to 12pm > Exhibition St-Cyp?Art au détour des ?uvres by Corinne Rampelle & Francine Massé Fradé at the Médiathèque Prosper Mér…

