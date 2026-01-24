Exposition Standing Still La Rochelle
Exposition Standing Still La Rochelle vendredi 10 avril 2026.
Exposition Standing Still
Chapelle des Dames Blanches La Rochelle Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-10
fin : 2026-06-21
Date(s) :
2026-04-10
Exposition de photographies et installations de Morvarid K
.
Chapelle des Dames Blanches La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 51 14 70 contact.carre-amelot@ville-larochelle.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Exhibition -Standing Still
Exhibition of photographs and installations by Morvarid K
L’événement Exposition Standing Still La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-01-21 par Nous La Rochelle