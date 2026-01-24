Exposition Standing Still La Rochelle

Exposition Standing Still

Chapelle des Dames Blanches La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-10

fin : 2026-06-21

Date(s) :

2026-04-10

Exposition de photographies et installations de Morvarid K

.

Chapelle des Dames Blanches La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 51 14 70 contact.carre-amelot@ville-larochelle.fr

English : Exhibition -Standing Still

Exhibition of photographs and installations by Morvarid K

