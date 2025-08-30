Exposition sur la route du Rrom Rue Jules Ferry Raon-l’Étape

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-08-30 14:30:00

fin : 2025-09-14 18:00:00

Encres et acryliques d’Yves Keusch et Elisabeth Vilké. Voleurs de poules ou d’enfant, sorciers ou diseurs de bonne aventure, Bohémiens ou Romanichels, les mots ne manquent pas pour décrire ce peuple que l’on aime détester. Du bistrot aux salons ministériels, les Tsiganes sont considérés comme des indésirables, porteurs de mauvais présages. Il sont louches en mendiant autant qu’ils le sont dans la fortune.

Pourtant, ils sont un peuple comme tous les autres, avec une langue, une histoire, une culture, des traditions, et même un drapeau et un hymne. Ce peuple se nomme « homme libre » (Rom) ou « Humain » (Manouche).Tout public

Rue Jules Ferry Espace Emile Gallé Raon-l’Étape 88110 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 41 66 67

English :

Inks and acrylics by Yves Keusch and Elisabeth Vilké. Chicken thieves, child thieves, sorcerers, fortune-tellers, Bohemians, Gypsies there’s no shortage of words to describe the people we love to hate. From the bistro to the ministerial salons, Gypsies are considered undesirable, harbingers of bad omens. They are shady in begging as much as they are in fortune.

Yet they are a people like all others, with a language, a history, a culture, traditions, even a flag and an anthem. They call themselves « free men » (Roma) or « human beings » (Manouche).

German :

Tinte und Acryl von Yves Keusch und Elisabeth Vilké. Hühner- oder Kinderdiebe, Hexen oder Wahrsager, Bohémiens oder Romanichels es mangelt nicht an Worten, um dieses Volk zu beschreiben, das man gerne hasst. Von der Kneipe bis zu den Ministersälen werden Zigeuner als unerwünschte Personen angesehen, die schlechte Vorzeichen mit sich bringen. Sie sind beim Betteln ebenso zwielichtig wie in ihrem Reichtum.

Dennoch sind sie ein Volk wie alle anderen, mit einer Sprache, einer Geschichte, einer Kultur, Traditionen und sogar einer Flagge und einer Hymne. Dieses Volk nennt sich « freier Mensch » (Roma) oder « Mensch » (Manouche).

Italiano :

Inchiostri e acrilici di Yves Keusch e Elisabeth Vilké. Ladri di polli, ladri di bambini, stregoni, cartomanti, zingari, zingare: non mancano le parole per descrivere le persone che amiamo odiare. Dai bistrot ai salotti ministeriali, gli zingari sono considerati indesiderabili, forieri di cattivi presagi. Sono loschi tanto nell’accattonaggio quanto nella fortuna.

Eppure sono un popolo come tutti gli altri, con una lingua, una storia, una cultura, delle tradizioni e persino una bandiera e un inno. Si definiscono « uomini liberi » (Rom) o « umani » (Manouche).

Espanol :

Tintas y acrílicos de Yves Keusch y Elisabeth Vilké. Ladrones de pollos o de niños, brujos o adivinos, bohemios o gitanos, no faltan palabras para describir a este pueblo que nos encanta odiar. De los bares a los salones ministeriales, los gitanos son considerados indeseables, presagios de malos augurios. Son tan turbios en la mendicidad como en la fortuna.

Sin embargo, son un pueblo como los demás, con una lengua, una historia, una cultura, unas tradiciones e incluso una bandera y un himno. Se llaman a sí mismos « hombres libres » (romaníes) o « humanos » (manouches).

