Exposition sur le cinéma d’animation

Bibliothèque municipale Pierre Messmer Sarrebourg Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Samedi 2025-11-18 10:00:00

fin : 2025-12-30 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-18 2025-12-25 2025-12-27 2026-01-01

L’exposition Vers l’infini et l’au-delà ! Petite retrospective du cinéma d’animation permet pour la période des fêtes, un peu de fantaisie, de rêve et de magie avec les personnages des films d’animations et leur histoire. Entrée gratuite.Tout public

0 .

Bibliothèque municipale Pierre Messmer Sarrebourg 57400 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 03 28 52

English :

The exhibition Towards infinity and beyond! A short retrospective of animated films offers a little fantasy, dream and magic for the holiday season, with characters from animated films and their stories. Free admission.

German :

Die Ausstellung In die Unendlichkeit und ins Jenseits! Kleine Retrospektive des Animationsfilms ermöglicht in der Weihnachtszeit ein wenig Fantasie, Träume und Magie mit den Figuren aus Animationsfilmen und ihren Geschichten. Eintritt frei.

Italiano :

La mostra Verso l’infinito e oltre! Breve retrospettiva di film d’animazione è un’occasione per abbandonarsi alla fantasia, ai sogni e alla magia durante le feste, con i personaggi dei film d’animazione e le loro storie. Ingresso libero.

Espanol :

La exposición ¡Hasta el infinito y más allá! Breve retrospectiva del cine de animación es una oportunidad para disfrutar de un poco de fantasía, sueños y magia durante las fiestas, con personajes de películas de animación y sus historias. Entrada gratuita.

L’événement Exposition sur le cinéma d’animation Sarrebourg a été mis à jour le 2025-11-01 par TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD SITE SARREBOURG