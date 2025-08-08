Exposition Sylvette HELARY-SCHERER Chapelle St-Louis Barneville-Carteret

Exposition Sylvette HELARY-SCHERER

Chapelle St-Louis 3 Allée Saint-Louis Barneville-Carteret Manche

Exposition des peintures et des sculptures de Sylvette HELARY-SCHERER.

Rendez-vous à la Chapelle St-Louis.

Chapelle St-Louis 3 Allée Saint-Louis Barneville-Carteret 50270 Manche Normandie +33 6 50 60 72 27 ctherond@free.fr

English : Exposition Sylvette HELARY-SCHERER

Exhibition of paintings and sculptures by Sylvette HELARY-SCHERER.

See you at Chapelle St-Louis.

German :

Ausstellung von Gemälden und Skulpturen von Sylvette HELARY-SCHERER.

Treffpunkt in der Kapelle St-Louis.

Italiano :

Mostra di dipinti e sculture di Sylvette HELARY-SCHERER.

Ci vediamo alla Chapelle St-Louis.

Espanol :

Exposición de pinturas y esculturas de Sylvette HELARY-SCHERER.

Nos vemos en la Chapelle St-Louis.

