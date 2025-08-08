Exposition Sylvette HELARY-SCHERER Chapelle St-Louis Barneville-Carteret
Exposition Sylvette HELARY-SCHERER Chapelle St-Louis Barneville-Carteret vendredi 8 août 2025.
Chapelle St-Louis 3 Allée Saint-Louis Barneville-Carteret Manche
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-08-08 14:30:00
fin : 2025-08-15 19:00:00
2025-08-08
Exposition des peintures et des sculptures de Sylvette HELARY-SCHERER.
Rendez-vous à la Chapelle St-Louis.
Chapelle St-Louis 3 Allée Saint-Louis Barneville-Carteret 50270 Manche Normandie +33 6 50 60 72 27 ctherond@free.fr
English : Exposition Sylvette HELARY-SCHERER
Exhibition of paintings and sculptures by Sylvette HELARY-SCHERER.
See you at Chapelle St-Louis.
German :
Ausstellung von Gemälden und Skulpturen von Sylvette HELARY-SCHERER.
Treffpunkt in der Kapelle St-Louis.
Italiano :
Mostra di dipinti e sculture di Sylvette HELARY-SCHERER.
Ci vediamo alla Chapelle St-Louis.
Espanol :
Exposición de pinturas y esculturas de Sylvette HELARY-SCHERER.
Nos vemos en la Chapelle St-Louis.
