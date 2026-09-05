EXPOSITION TÉLÉPHONIQUE ALLO, À L’EAU ? Saint-Germain-de-Calberte
vendredi 27 novembre 2026 · Saint-Germain-de-Calberte
Informations pratiques
Saint-Germain-de-Calberte
EXPOSITION TÉLÉPHONIQUE ALLO, À L’EAU ?
Saint-Germain-de-Calberte Lozère
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Adulte
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-11-27
fin : 2026-11-27
Date(s) :
2026-11-27
Elles s’appellent Esther, Aurélien, Petite Moule, Jeanne-la-Blanche, Yannick Manche et bien d’autres… Leur point commun ? L’eau ! Menez votre propre enquête en appelant, grâce à un véritable téléphone à cadran (oui, oui), 24 entités vivantes, humaines et non humaines, mises en boîte avec la complicité de nombreux partenaires, pour explorer les enjeux de cette ressource si précieuse.
Elles s’appellent Esther, Aurélien, Petite Moule, Jeanne-la-Blanche, Yannick Manche et bien d’autres… Leur point commun ? L’eau ! Menez votre propre enquête en appelant, grâce à un véritable téléphone à cadran (oui, oui), 24 entités vivantes, humaines et non humaines, mises en boîte avec la complicité de nombreux partenaires, pour explorer les enjeux de cette ressource si précieuse.
️ Le 27 novembre à St Germain de Calberte avec Scènes croisées, en écho à la création « Petit Ruisseau » du duo Bocage .
Saint-Germain-de-Calberte 48370 Lozère Occitanie contact@lafabulerie.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Their names are Esther, Aurélien, Petite Moule, Jeanne-la-Blanche, Yannick Manche, and many others… What do they have in common? Water! Conduct your own investigation by calling—using a real rotary-dial phone (yes, really)— 24 living entities—human and non-human—brought together with the help of numerous partners, to explore the challenges surrounding this precious resource.
L’événement EXPOSITION TÉLÉPHONIQUE ALLO, À L’EAU ? Saint-Germain-de-Calberte a été mis à jour le 2026-09-05 par 48-OT des Cévennes au mont Lozère
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