EXPOSITION TEMPORAIRE FAKE NEWS PRÊT DES ARCHIVES DÉPARTEMENTALES DU GARD Espace culturel Teresa Rebull Le Boulou

EXPOSITION TEMPORAIRE FAKE NEWS PRÊT DES ARCHIVES DÉPARTEMENTALES DU GARD

Espace culturel Teresa Rebull Avenue Léon-Jean Grégory Le Boulou Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-01-14 10:00:00

fin : 2026-02-13 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-01-14

Cette exposition itinérante, prêtée par les Archives Départementales du Gard, démontre que la désinformation existait déjà bien avant Internet (rumeurs, accusations, procès, propagande, etc.), puis fait le lien avec l’ère des réseaux sociaux, où le tri devient plus difficile. L’exposition invite surtout à questionner la notion de Fake News , ses mécanismes et ses effets sur la société.

.

Espace culturel Teresa Rebull Avenue Léon-Jean Grégory Le Boulou 66160 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 83 75 01 maisondelhistoire@mairie-leboulou.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

This travelling exhibition, on loan from the Archives Départementales du Gard, shows that misinformation existed long before the Internet (rumours, accusations, trials, propaganda, etc.), and then makes the link with the age of social networks, where sorting out information is becoming more difficult. Above all, the exhibition invites us to question the notion of Fake News , its mechanisms and its effects on society.

L’événement EXPOSITION TEMPORAIRE FAKE NEWS PRÊT DES ARCHIVES DÉPARTEMENTALES DU GARD Le Boulou a été mis à jour le 2025-12-17 par CDT66