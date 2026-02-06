Exposition Totems rue Audebert Rochefort

Exposition Totems

rue Audebert Corderie Royale Rochefort Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-07

fin : 2026-11-01

Date(s) :

2026-02-07 2026-03-11 2026-04-04 2026-07-01 2026-09-01 2026-11-04 2026-12-19

Installation Totems par les artistes Coco Fronsac et Jim Skull. Une forêt de cordes monumentale s’installe à la Corderie…

.

rue Audebert Corderie Royale Rochefort 17300 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 87 01 90 contact@corderie-royale.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Exhibition: Totems

Installation ‘Totems’ by artists Coco Fronsac and Jim Skull. A monumental forest of ropes takes over the Corderie…

L’événement Exposition Totems Rochefort a été mis à jour le 2026-02-02 par Office de Tourisme Rochefort Océan