Exposition Transparence S – Vous Connaissez Ma Femme? Nancy, 17 mai 2025 14:00, Nancy.

Meurthe-et-Moselle

Exposition Transparence S Vous Connaissez Ma Femme? 15B rue de Cronstadt Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-05-17 14:00:00

fin : 2025-05-17 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-05-17

2025-05-18

Après le succès de l’exposition collective Les Animales en janvier 2024, notre quatuor curatorial revient avec une nouvelle thématique aussi stimulante qu’ouverte Transparence(s).

Ce mot, aux multiples facettes, invite à une exploration artistique riche et plurielle. Il évoque la clarté et la lumière, mais aussi le mystère de ce qui se dérobe au regard. Il questionne notre rapport à la vérité, aux apparences et aux jeux de dévoilement.

Dans la continuité de notre engagement à mettre en lumière la richesse de la création féminine, cette exposition réunit exclusivement des artistes femmes, soigneusement sélectionnées autour de cette thématique. L’exposition incarne cette synergie artistique féminine et célèbre la diversité des formes d’expression.

À travers la peinture, la photographie, l’écriture, la musique et d’autres médiums, nous explorons la transparence sous toutes ses formes physique (reflets, jeux de lumière, flou), intime (ce qui se cache, se dévoile ou reste tu), mais aussi sociale et politique, où la transparence devient exigence, illusion ou mirage.

Chaque artiste/intervenante s’approprie cette notion à sa manière, jouant avec les matières, les mots et les perceptions pour proposer un dialogue sensible avec les spectatrices et spectateurs.

Et puis, tout au long de ce week-end, des petites bulles de douceur et de surprise de la musique, des bains sonores, des moments de détente, des massages, un brunch, un atelier créatif, et même des contes pour les enfants.

Artistes exposées

Loriane Blondiaux peinture

Lucile Nabonnand cyanotype, papier brûlé, céramique

Virginie Joalland création typographique

Eléonore Daniaud art textile

Sophie Houot impression

Bérangère Goossens photo et installation

Sibylle Bottaro tataki-zomé

Raphaëlle Vincent peinture

Lætitia Viratelle installation

Animations programmées

Samedi:

De 14h à 17h Massage Amma-assis par l’Instant pause

Profitez d’un moment de détente en toute transparence ! Totalement assumé, totalement apprécié, voire totalement désiré ! 20 minutes d’étirements, de pressions combinant différentes techniques basées sur les principes des médecines traditionnelles japonaises et chinoises. Prix libre

A partir de 18h vernissage

18h15 Onde de verres par Lise Garnier

18h30 Lecture musicale par Isa & Elsa

En toute « Transparence », en toute simplicité, en toute délicatesse, 2 voix 2 comédiennes se jettent à l’eau pour vous proposer un One-Shot lecture- mise en voix musicale tout spécialement pour le vernissage.

Curiosité, aveu, filtre, qu’est-ce qui apparaît, transparaît….à voir…à entendre…simplement, sans chichis….

à partir de 19h Calamity Jen Dj set

Dimanche

10h à 12h Yoga & Bains sonores avec Aline Aumont (Sphæra Mundi)

Sur réservation 12,50 € / 45 min

Séance 1 à 10h00

Séance 2 à 11h15

> Détails et inscriptions sur sphaeramundi.yoga

12h30 > 14h Brunch végétarien (& surprise artistique!)

12,50 €/assiette boissons non comprises (buvette locale et bien fournie de Vous connaissez ma femme ?)

Réservation indispensable sur site internet (limitons le gaspillage alimentaire !)

15h Atelier créatif pour les enfants

16h Contes par Isabelle Nobili & son complice (& Goûter !)

18h fermeture

(*ouverture de l’exposition à 12h après les séances de yoga/bains sonores)Tout public

Vous Connaissez Ma Femme? 15B rue de Cronstadt

Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 83 71 38 10

English :

Following the success of the group exhibition Les Animales in January 2024, our curatorial quartet returns with a new theme as stimulating as it is open-ended: Transparence(s).

This multi-faceted word invites a rich, multi-faceted artistic exploration. It evokes clarity and light, but also the mystery of what is hidden from view. It questions our relationship with truth, appearances and the games of unveiling.

In keeping with our commitment to highlighting the richness of women?s creativity, this exhibition brings together exclusively women artists, carefully selected around this theme. The exhibition embodies this feminine artistic synergy and celebrates the diversity of forms of expression.

Through painting, photography, writing, music and other media, we explore transparency in all its forms: physical (reflections, play of light, blurring), intimate (what is hidden, revealed or kept silent), but also social and political, where transparency becomes a requirement, an illusion or a mirage.

Each artist takes on this notion in his or her own way, playing with materials, words and perceptions to propose a sensitive dialogue with spectators.

And then, throughout the weekend, little bubbles of softness and surprise: music, sound baths, moments of relaxation, massages, a brunch, a creative workshop, and even storytelling for children.

Exhibiting artists

Loriane Blondiaux painting

Lucile Nabonnand cyanotype, burnt paper, ceramics

Virginie Joalland typography

Eléonore Daniaud textile art

Sophie Houot printing

Bérangère Goossens photography and installation

Sibylle Bottaro tataki-zomé

Raphaëlle Vincent painting

Lætitia Viratelle installation

Scheduled events:

Saturday:

2pm to 5pm Amma-assis massage by l?Instant pause

Enjoy a moment of relaxation in complete transparency! Totally assumed, totally appreciated, even totally desired! 20 minutes of stretching and pressure, combining different techniques based on the principles of traditional Japanese and Chinese medicine. Free price

From 6pm: vernissage

6:15pm Onde de verres by Lise Garnier

6:30pm Musical reading by Isa & Elsa

In all « Transparency », in all simplicity, in all delicacy, 2 voices 2 actresses throw themselves into the water to offer you a One-Shot reading musical setting especially for the vernissage.

Curiosity, confession, filter, what appears, what transpires…. à voir…à entendre…simplement, sans chichis….

from 7pm Calamity Jen Dj set

Sunday:

10am to 12pm Yoga & Sound Baths with Aline Aumont (Sphæra Mundi)

By reservation 12.50 ? / 45 min

Session 1 at 10:00 am

Session 2 at 11:15 a.m

> Details and registration on sphaeramundi.yoga

12h30 > 14h Vegetarian brunch (& artistic surprise!)

12.50 ?/plate drinks not included (well-stocked local « buvette » from Vous connaissez ma femme?)

Reservations essential on website (let’s limit food waste!)

3pm Creative workshop for children

4pm Storytelling by Isabelle Nobili & her accomplice (& Snack!)

18h Closing

(*exhibition opens at 12pm after yoga/sound bath sessions)

German :

Nach dem Erfolg der Gruppenausstellung Les Animales im Januar 2024 kehrt unser kuratorisches Quartett mit einem neuen, ebenso anregenden wie offenen Thema zurück: Transparence(s).

Dieses Wort mit seinen vielen Facetten lädt zu einer reichen und vielfältigen künstlerischen Erkundung ein. Es steht für Klarheit und Licht, aber auch für das Geheimnis dessen, was sich dem Blick entzieht. Es stellt unsere Beziehung zur Wahrheit, zum Schein und zu den Spielen der Enthüllung in Frage.

Im Einklang mit unserem Engagement, den Reichtum des weiblichen Schaffens ins Rampenlicht zu stellen, versammelt diese Ausstellung ausschließlich Künstlerinnen, die sorgfältig nach diesem Thema ausgewählt wurden. Die Ausstellung verkörpert diese weibliche künstlerische Synergie und feiert die Vielfalt der Ausdrucksformen.

Durch Malerei, Fotografie, Schreiben, Musik und andere Medien erforschen wir die Transparenz in all ihren Formen: physisch (Reflexionen, Lichtspiele, Unschärfe), intim (was sich versteckt, enthüllt oder verschwiegen bleibt), aber auch sozial und politisch, wo Transparenz zur Forderung, Illusion oder Fata Morgana wird.

Jede Künstlerin/jeder Künstler eignet sich diesen Begriff auf ihre/seine Weise an und spielt mit Materialien, Worten und Wahrnehmungen, um einen sensiblen Dialog mit den Zuschauerinnen und Zuschauern anzubieten.

Außerdem gibt es das ganze Wochenende über kleine Blasen der Sanftheit und der Überraschung: Musik, Klangbäder, Entspannungsmomente, Massagen, ein Brunch, ein kreativer Workshop und sogar Märchen für die Kinder.

Ausgestellte Künstlerinnen

Loriane Blondiaux Malerei

Lucile Nabonnand Cyanotypie, gebranntes Papier, Keramik

Virginie Joalland typografische Gestaltung

Eléonore Daniaud Textilkunst

Sophie Houot Drucken

Bérangère Goossens Fotografie und Installation

Sibylle Bottaro Tataki-Zomé

Raphaëlle Vincent Malerei

Lætitia Viratelle Installation

Programmierte Animationen

Samstag:

Von 14:00 bis 17:00 Uhr Amma-Sassis-Massage von Instant Pause

Genießen Sie einen Moment der Entspannung in völliger Transparenz! Vollkommen angenommen, vollkommen geschätzt, ja sogar vollkommen erwünscht! 20 Minuten Dehnungs- und Druckübungen, die verschiedene Techniken kombinieren, die auf den Prinzipien der traditionellen japanischen und chinesischen Medizin basieren. Freier Preis

Ab 18 Uhr: Vernissage

18.15 Uhr Onde de verres von Lise Garnier

18.30 Uhr Musikalische Lesung von Isa & Elsa

In aller « Transparenz », in aller Einfachheit, in aller Zartheit stürzen sich 2 Stimmen 2 Schauspielerinnen ins Wasser, um Ihnen eine One-Shot-Lesung musikalische Vertonung speziell für die Vernissage vorzuschlagen.

Neugier, Geständnis, Filter, was erscheint, was durchscheint….zu sehen…zu hören…einfach, ohne Chichis….

ab 19 Uhr Calamity Jen Dj-Set

Sonntag

10h bis 12h Yoga & Klangbäder mit Aline Aumont (Sphæra Mundi)

Mit Reservierung 12,50 ? / 45 Min

Sitzung 1 um 10.00 Uhr

Sitzung 2 um 11.15 Uhr

> Details und Anmeldung unter sphaeramundi.yoga

12:30 bis 14:00 Uhr Vegetarischer Brunch (& künstlerische Überraschung!)

12,50 ?/Teller Getränke nicht inbegriffen (gut bestückter lokaler Imbissstand von Sie kennen meine Frau?)

Reservierung auf der Website erforderlich (Begrenzung der Lebensmittelverschwendung!)

15h Kreativer Workshop für Kinder

16 Uhr Märchen von Isabelle Nobili & ihrem Komplizen (& Goûter!)

18h Schließung

(*Eröffnung der Ausstellung um 12 Uhr nach den Yoga-/Klangbädern)

Italiano :

Dopo il successo della mostra collettiva Les Animales del gennaio 2024, il nostro quartetto curatoriale torna con un nuovo tema tanto stimolante quanto aperto: Transparence(s).

Questa parola poliedrica è un invito a un’esplorazione artistica ricca e sfaccettata. Evoca chiarezza e luce, ma anche il mistero di ciò che è nascosto alla vista. Interroga il nostro rapporto con la verità, le apparenze e i giochi di svelamento.

In linea con il nostro impegno a mettere in luce la ricchezza del lavoro creativo femminile, questa mostra riunisce esclusivamente artiste donne, accuratamente selezionate intorno a questo tema. La mostra incarna questa sinergia artistica femminile e celebra la diversità delle forme di espressione.

Attraverso la pittura, la fotografia, la scrittura, la musica e altri media, esploriamo la trasparenza in tutte le sue forme: fisica (riflessi, giochi di luce, sfocature), intima (ciò che è nascosto, rivelato o taciuto), ma anche sociale e politica, dove la trasparenza diventa un’esigenza, un’illusione o un miraggio.

Ogni artista/performer fa propria questa nozione, giocando con materiali, parole e percezioni per creare un dialogo sensibile con il pubblico.

E poi, per tutto il fine settimana, ci saranno piccole bolle di dolcezza e sorpresa: musica, bagni sonori, momenti di relax, massaggi, un brunch, un laboratorio creativo e persino una narrazione per bambini.

Artisti che espongono

Loriane Blondiaux pittura

Lucile Nabonnand cianotipia, carta bruciata, ceramica

Virginie Joalland tipografia

Eléonore Daniaud arte tessile

Sophie Houot stampa

Bérangère Goossens fotografia e installazione

Sibylle Bottaro tataki-zomé

Raphaëlle Vincent pittura

Lætitia Viratelle installazione

Eventi in programma

Sabato:

Dalle 14.00 alle 17.00 Massaggio Amma-assis a cura di l’Instant pause

Godetevi un momento di relax in totale trasparenza! Totalmente accettato, totalmente apprezzato, persino totalmente desiderato! 20 minuti di stiramenti e pressioni che combinano diverse tecniche basate sui principi della medicina tradizionale giapponese e cinese. Prezzo libero

Dalle 18.00: Apertura

ore 18.15 Ondata di occhiali di Lise Garnier

18.30 Lettura musicale di Isa & Elsa

Trasparenti, semplici e delicate, 2 voci 2 attrici si cimentano in una lettura unica e in un’ambientazione musicale appositamente per l’inaugurazione.

Curiosità, confessione, filtro, ciò che appare, ciò che traspare…. vedere… sentire… semplicemente, senza clamore….

dalle 19 Calamity Jen Dj set

Domenica

dalle 10.00 alle 12.00 Yoga e bagni sonori con Aline Aumont (Sphæra Mundi)

Su prenotazione 12.50 ? / 45 min

Sessione 1 alle 10.00

Sessione 2 alle 11.15

> Dettagli e prenotazioni su sphaeramundi.yoga

12h30 > 14h Brunch vegetariano (& sorpresa artistica!)

12.50 / piatto bevande escluse (bar locale e ben fornito da Vous connaissez ma femme?)

Prenotazione obbligatoria sul sito web (limitiamo lo spreco di cibo!)

ore 15.00 Laboratorio creativo per bambini

ore 16.00 Racconto di Isabelle Nobili e della sua complice (e merenda!)

ore 18.00 Chiusura

(*La mostra apre alle 12.00 dopo le sessioni di yoga/bagno sonoro)

Espanol :

Tras el éxito de la exposición colectiva Les Animales en enero de 2024, nuestro cuarteto de comisarios vuelve con un nuevo tema tan estimulante como abierto: Transparence(s).

Esta palabra polifacética es una invitación a una exploración artística rica y polifacética. Evoca la claridad y la luz, pero también el misterio de lo que se oculta a la vista. Cuestiona nuestra relación con la verdad, las apariencias y los juegos del desvelamiento.

Fieles a nuestro compromiso de poner de relieve la riqueza del trabajo creativo de las mujeres, esta exposición reúne exclusivamente a artistas femeninas, cuidadosamente seleccionadas en torno a este tema. La exposición encarna esta sinergia artística femenina y celebra la diversidad de formas de expresión.

A través de la pintura, la fotografía, la escritura, la música y otros medios, exploramos la transparencia en todas sus formas: física (reflejos, juegos de luz, desenfoques), íntima (lo que se oculta, se revela o se calla), pero también social y política, donde la transparencia se convierte en una exigencia, una ilusión o un espejismo.

Cada artista/intérprete hace suya esta noción, jugando con los materiales, las palabras y las percepciones para crear un diálogo sensible con el público.

Y luego, a lo largo del fin de semana, habrá pequeñas burbujas de dulzura y sorpresa: música, baños sonoros, momentos de relajación, masajes, un brunch, un taller creativo e incluso cuentacuentos para niños.

Artistas que exponen

Loriane Blondiaux pintura

Lucile Nabonnand cianotipia, papel quemado, cerámica

Virginie Joalland tipografía

Eléonore Daniaud arte textil

Sophie Houot estampado

Bérangère Goossens fotografía e instalación

Sibylle Bottaro tataki-zomé

Raphaëlle Vincent pintura

Lætitia Viratelle instalación

Actos programados

Sábado

De 14:00 a 17:00 Masaje Amma-assis por l’Instant pause

¡Disfrute de un momento de relajación en total transparencia! Totalmente aceptado, totalmente apreciado, ¡incluso totalmente deseado! 20 minutos de estiramientos y presiones combinando diferentes técnicas basadas en los principios de la medicina tradicional japonesa y china. Precio gratuito

A partir de las 18:00: Apertura

18.15 h: Ola de gafas de Lise Garnier

18.30 h Lectura musical de Isa & Elsa

Transparentes, sencillas y delicadas, 2 voces 2 actrices se atreven con una lectura única y una puesta en escena musical especialmente para la inauguración.

Curiosidad, confesión, filtro, lo que aparece, lo que transpira…. ver…oír…simplemente, sin aspavientos….

a partir de las 19.00 h Calamity Jen Dj set

Domingo

de 10h a 12h Yoga y baños de sonido con Aline Aumont (Sphæra Mundi)

Con reserva 12.50€ / 45 min

Sesión 1 a las 10h

Sesión 2 a las 11h15

> Detalles y reserva en sphaeramundi.yoga

12h30 > 14h Brunch vegetariano (¡y sorpresa artística!)

12.50 / plato bebidas no incluidas (bar local bien surtido de Vous connaissez ma femme?)

Imprescindible reservar en la página web (¡limitemos el desperdicio de alimentos!)

15.00 h Taller creativo para niños

16.00 h Cuentacuentos a cargo de Isabelle Nobili y su cómplice (¡y merienda!)

18.00 h Clausura

(*la exposición se abre a las 12h tras las sesiones de yoga y baño sonoro)

