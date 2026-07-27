EXPOSITION TRAVEL COLORS Fabrezan

Informations pratiques

Fabrezan

EXPOSITION TRAVEL COLORS

Avenue du Café Peyrou Fabrezan Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-11-06

fin : 2026-11-28

Date(s) :

2026-11-06

Le Centre des Arts de Fabrezan expose !

Découvrez les oeuvres de plusieurs artistes en hommage à Vincent Demonsigny.

ARTI’FICTIONS

Je suis né avec un pinceau au bout des doigts. À 40 ans, après avoir exercé divers métiers, j’ai décidé de m’investir totalement dans la peinture. Autodidacte, j’ai cherché dans les ouvrages spécialisés à connaître les techniques et les modèles des grands maîtres. La vie inspire ma peinture. Il y a de la vie dans les êtres mais aussi dans les objets. Ce que je vois chemine dans ma tête et produit mes Arti’fictions où se combinent l’agencement des traits et la gamme des coloris. Elles représentent des sujets figuratifs ou des idées abstraites et se matérialisent dans des dimensions variables.

Dernier entretien avec Vincent Demonsigny à Gruissan en mars 2025.

Lena GILKAER

Saisir les interactions entre les éléments de notre monde en perpétuel mouvement est une question centrale dans mon travail. Nous, humains, partageons le monde avec le reste du monde qui nous entoure (minéraux, végétaux, animaux). D’où parfois ces sculptures composites ou hybrides qui diffèrent des formes et représentations habituelles. Dans ma pratique, sculpture et peinture se nourrissent réciproquement. Peu m’importent le support et le mode d’expression, figuratif ou abstrait, du moment qu’il se passe quelque chose chez celui ou celle qui regarde.

Guy FRÉDÉRIQ

J’aime les outils, leurs bruits, la poussière, les jets d’étincelles, les éclats de pierre, les tapis de copeaux. J’aime travailler les matériaux durs, leur donner de la légèreté, sculpter des formes pures, avec des outils simples.

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Avenue du Café Peyrou Fabrezan 11200 Aude Occitanie +33 7 62 48 02 24 asso-C451@outlook.fr

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English :

The Fabrezan Arts Center is hosting an exhibition!

Discover works by several artists in tribute to Vincent Demonsigny.

ARTI?FICTIONS

“I was born with a paintbrush at my fingertips.” “At age 40, after working in various fields, I decided to devote myself entirely to painting.” As a self-taught artist, I turned to specialized books to learn the techniques and styles of the great masters. Life inspires my painting. There is life in people, but also in objects. What I see takes shape in my mind and gives rise to my “Arti-fictions,” where the arrangement of lines and the color palette come together. They depict figurative subjects or abstract ideas and take form in various sizes. %BB

Last interview with Vincent Demonsigny in Gruissan in March 2025.

Lena GILKAER

Capturing the interactions between the elements of our ever-changing world is a central theme in my work. We humans share the world with the rest of the natural world around us (minerals, plants, animals). This is where these composite or hybrid sculptures, which differ from conventional forms and representations, sometimes come from. In my practice, sculpture and painting feed off one another. I don’t care about the medium or the mode of expression—whether figurative or abstract—as long as something happens within the viewer.

Guy FRÉDÉRIQ

I love tools, their sounds, the dust, the sparks flying, the shards of stone, the carpets of wood shavings. I love working with hard materials, giving them a sense of lightness, and sculpting pure forms with simple tools.

L’événement EXPOSITION TRAVEL COLORS Fabrezan a été mis à jour le 2026-07-27 par