Exposition Vente La Ferté-Bernard

Salle d’exposition Office de Tourisme La Ferté-Bernard Sarthe

Début : 2025-07-15
fin : 2025-08-15

2025-07-15

E4xposition de bijoux de Pertisfil, créatrice indépendante. Réalisations artisanales.   .

