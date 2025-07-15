Exposition Vente La Ferté-Bernard
Exposition Vente
Salle d’exposition Office de Tourisme La Ferté-Bernard Sarthe
E4xposition de bijoux de Pertisfil, créatrice indépendante. Réalisations artisanales. .
Salle d’exposition Office de Tourisme La Ferté-Bernard 72400 Sarthe Pays de la Loire
