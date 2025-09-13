Exposition vente Mezcl’Art Restaurant Mezcla La Rochelle
Exposition vente Mezcl’Art Restaurant Mezcla La Rochelle samedi 13 septembre 2025.
Exposition vente Mezcl’Art
Restaurant Mezcla 207 Avenue Jean Guiton La Rochelle Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-13 10:00:00
fin : 2025-09-14 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-09-13
Marion & Mauricio fondateurs du restaurant Mezcla @mezcla___larochelle , Amélie Manceau rédactrice web & créatrice de contenu @sogirlyblog et moi-même créatrice de @josettegalerie nous réjouissons de vous partager une très jolie nouvelle !
.
Restaurant Mezcla 207 Avenue Jean Guiton La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine contact@josette-galerie.fr
English : Exhibition and sale Mezcl’Art
Marion & Mauricio founders of the restaurant Mezcla @mezcla___larochelle , Amélie Manceau web editor & content creator @sogirlyblog and myself creator of @josettegalerie we are delighted to share with you a very nice news !
German : Ausstellung und Verkauf Mezcl’Art
Marion & Mauricio, Gründer des Mezcla-Restaurants @mezcla___larochelle , Amélie Manceau, Web-Redakteurin & Content Creator @sogirlyblog und ich, Schöpferin von @josettegalerie, freuen uns, Ihnen eine sehr schöne Nachricht mitteilen zu können!
Italiano :
Marion e Mauricio, fondatori del ristorante Mezcla @mezcla___larochelle, Amélie Manceau, web editor e creatrice di contenuti @sogirlyblog e io stessa, creatrice di @josettegalerie, siamo lieti di condividere con voi una notizia davvero entusiasmante!
Espanol : Exposicion y venta Mezcl’Art
Marion y Mauricio, fundadores del restaurante Mezcla @mezcla___larochelle, Amélie Manceau, editora web y creadora de contenidos @sogirlyblog y yo misma, creadora de @josettegalerie, ¡estamos encantados de compartir con vosotros una noticia muy emocionante!
L’événement Exposition vente Mezcl’Art La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2025-08-27 par La Rochelle Tourisme