Exposition-vente Petits formats de Noël Atelier galerie Cordouan 20 La Rochelle

Exposition-vente Petits formats de Noël

Atelier galerie Cordouan 20 20 rue du Cordouan La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Lundi 2025-11-18 11:00:00

fin : 2025-11-29 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-18

Noël se profile à l’Horizon !

Pour vous accompagner dans la recherche de petits cadeaux originaux, personnalisés, uniques et éthiques à offrir pour Noël nous vous accueillons à l’exposition Petits formats de Noël .

.

Atelier galerie Cordouan 20 20 rue du Cordouan La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 78 14 92 59

English : Exhibition-sale Small Christmas pieces

Christmas is just around the corner!

To help you find original, personalized, unique and ethical gifts for Christmas, we welcome you to the Petits formats de Noël exhibition.

German : Ausstellung und Verkauf Kleine Weihnachtsmotive

Weihnachten steht vor der Tür von Horizon!

Um Sie bei der Suche nach originellen, personalisierten, einzigartigen und ethisch vertretbaren kleinen Geschenken zu Weihnachten zu begleiten, begrüßen wir Sie zur Ausstellung Kleine Weihnachtsformate .

Italiano :

Il Natale è alle porte!

Per aiutarvi a trovare regali originali, personalizzati, unici ed etici per Natale, vi diamo il benvenuto alla mostra Piccoli formati di Natale .

Espanol : Exposición-venta Pequeños formatos navideños

¡La Navidad está a la vuelta de la esquina!

Para ayudarle a encontrar regalos originales, personalizados, únicos y éticos para Navidad, le damos la bienvenida a la exposición Pequeños formatos navideños .

L’événement Exposition-vente Petits formats de Noël La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2025-11-12 par Nous La Rochelle