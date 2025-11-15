Exposition-vente Playmobil Salle Marcel Gony Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux

Exposition-vente Playmobil

Salle Marcel Gony Place du 14 juillet Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux Drôme

Tarif : 2 – 2 – 2 EUR

Début : 2025-11-15 09:00:00

fin : 2025-11-16

2025-11-15

1 ère exposition-vente Playmobil sur la commune de Saint Paul trois châteaux, organisé par l’association Playmo’Drôme. Buvette et petite restauration sur place. Tombola sur les deux jours.

Salle Marcel Gony Place du 14 juillet Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux 26130 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 34 22 04 53 playmodrome@gmail.com

English :

1st Playmobil exhibition and sale in the commune of Saint Paul trois châteaux, organized by the Playmo?Drôme association. Refreshments and snacks on site. Tombola on both days.

German :

1. Playmobil-Verkaufsausstellung in der Gemeinde Saint Paul Trois Châteaux, organisiert vom Verein Playmo?Drôme. Getränke und kleine Snacks vor Ort. Tombola an beiden Tagen.

Italiano :

prima mostra e vendita di Playmobil nel comune di Saint Paul trois châteaux, organizzata dall’associazione Playmo?Drôme. Bar e snack sul posto. Tombola in entrambi i giorni.

Espanol :

1ª exposición y venta de Playmobil en el municipio de Saint Paul trois châteaux, organizada por la asociación Playmo?Drôme. Bar y tentempiés in situ. Tómbola los dos días.

