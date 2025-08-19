EXPOSITION VÉRONIQUE RÉVOLTE Parc Thermal Bagnères-de-Luchon

EXPOSITION VÉRONIQUE RÉVOLTE Parc Thermal Bagnères-de-Luchon mardi 19 août 2025.

Parc Thermal MAISON DU CURISTE Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Début : 2025-08-19 10:30:00

fin : 2025-08-30 12:30:00

2025-08-19

Peintures

J’aime particulièrement les arbres et les reflets dans l’eau, la nature m’inspire par son calme, sa force et sa poésie. Ces émotions, je les retransmets par la couleur avec ses infinies nuances et variations de teintes qui donnent naissance à mes tableaux et expriment je l’espère, l’émotion ressentie face à la beauté de la nature. .

Parc Thermal MAISON DU CURISTE Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 22 22 maison-du-curiste@orange.fr

L’événement EXPOSITION VÉRONIQUE RÉVOLTE Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2025-07-21 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE