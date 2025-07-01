Exposition Vinland saga sur une quête d’identité Manderen-Ritzing

Rue du Château Manderen-Ritzing Moselle

Début : Vendredi 2025-07-01 10:00:00

fin : 2025-10-31 17:00:00

Le château de Malbrouck propose, en partenariat avec le Festival International de la bande dessinée d’Angoulême, l’exposition Vinland Saga « Une quête d’identité ».

La présentation de nombreuses planches originales sera l’occasion de mettre en avant la série de manga multirécompensé de Makoto Yukimura qui, à travers son personnage vikig Thorfinn explore la thématique de la recherche d’identité.Tout public

Rue du Château Manderen-Ritzing 57480 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 35 03 87 malbrouck@moselle.fr

English :

In partnership with the Festival International de la bande dessinée d’Angoulême, Château de Malbrouck presents the exhibition Vinland Saga: « A quest for identity ».

The presentation of numerous original plates will be an opportunity to highlight Makoto Yukimura’s multi-award-winning manga series, which explores the theme of the search for identity through its character Vikig Thorfinn.

German :

Das Schloss Malbrouck bietet in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Internationalen Comicfestival von Angoulême die Ausstellung Vinland Saga: « Eine Suche nach Identität » an.

Die Präsentation zahlreicher Originaltafeln wird die Gelegenheit bieten, die mehrfach preisgekrönte Manga-Serie von Makoto Yukimura in den Vordergrund zu stellen, die anhand ihrer Vikig-Figur Thorfinn die Thematik der Identitätssuche erforscht.

Italiano :

In collaborazione con il Festival Internazionale del Fumetto di Angoulême, lo Château de Malbrouck organizza una mostra intitolata Vinland Saga: « Una ricerca di identità ».

La presentazione di alcune tavole originali sarà l’occasione per presentare la pluripremiata serie manga di Makoto Yukimura, che esplora il tema della ricerca dell’identità attraverso il suo personaggio Vikig Thorfinn.

Espanol :

En colaboración con el Festival Internacional del Cómic de Angulema, el Château de Malbrouck organiza una exposición titulada Vinland Saga: « A quest for identity ».

La presentación de varias láminas originales será la ocasión de mostrar la multipremiada serie de manga de Makoto Yukimura, que explora el tema de la búsqueda de la identidad a través de su personaje Vikig Thorfinn.

