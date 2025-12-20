Exposition Visages d’ailleurs La Ferté-Saint-Aubin
Exposition Visages d’ailleurs La Ferté-Saint-Aubin samedi 17 janvier 2026.
Exposition Visages d’ailleurs
Rue Aristide Briand La Ferté-Saint-Aubin Loiret
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-01-17
fin : 2026-02-14
Date(s) :
2026-01-17
Visages d’ailleurs , exposition de Jean-Claude Poulard
Une invitation à voyager au cœur de l’hiver avec ces portraits des quatre coins du globe saisissants de réalisme du peintre Jean-Claude Poulard.
Evasion garantie pour ouvrir cette nouvelle année 2026 sous le signe de l’ouverture à l’Autre
Visages d’ailleurs , exposition de Jean-Claude Poulard
Une invitation à voyager au cœur de l’hiver avec ces portraits des quatre coins du globe saisissants de réalisme du peintre Jean-Claude Poulard.
Evasion garantie pour ouvrir cette nouvelle année 2026 sous le signe de l’ouverture à l’Autre .
Rue Aristide Briand La Ferté-Saint-Aubin 45240 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 38 76 63 27 bibliotheque@lafertesaintaubin.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Visages d?ailleurs , exhibition by Jean-Claude Poulard
An invitation to travel to the heart of winter with these strikingly realistic portraits from the four corners of the globe by painter Jean-Claude Poulard.
An escape guaranteed to open the new year 2026 under the banner of openness to the Other
L’événement Exposition Visages d’ailleurs La Ferté-Saint-Aubin a été mis à jour le 2025-12-18 par OT LA FERTE-SAINT-AUBIN