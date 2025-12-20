Exposition Visages d’ailleurs La Ferté-Saint-Aubin

Exposition Visages d’ailleurs

Rue Aristide Briand La Ferté-Saint-Aubin Loiret

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-01-17

fin : 2026-02-14

Date(s) :

2026-01-17

Visages d’ailleurs , exposition de Jean-Claude Poulard

Une invitation à voyager au cœur de l’hiver avec ces portraits des quatre coins du globe saisissants de réalisme du peintre Jean-Claude Poulard.

Evasion garantie pour ouvrir cette nouvelle année 2026 sous le signe de l’ouverture à l’Autre

Rue Aristide Briand La Ferté-Saint-Aubin 45240 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 38 76 63 27 bibliotheque@lafertesaintaubin.fr

English :

Visages d?ailleurs , exhibition by Jean-Claude Poulard

An invitation to travel to the heart of winter with these strikingly realistic portraits from the four corners of the globe by painter Jean-Claude Poulard.

An escape guaranteed to open the new year 2026 under the banner of openness to the Other

