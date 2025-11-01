EXPOSITION VOISINS-VOISINES À POIL, À PLUME, ILS HABITENT AVEC NOUS ! Langogne

EXPOSITION VOISINS-VOISINES À POIL, À PLUME, ILS HABITENT AVEC NOUS !

11 Boulevard De Gaulle Langogne Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Journée

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-01

fin : 2025-11-22

Date(s) :

2025-11-01

Exposition photos avec essentiellement des merveilles dans Langogne à poil, à plume, ils habitent avec nous !

Une exposition en forme de randonnée dans Langogne, au fil des rues et des chemins pour y rencontrer nos voisin.e.s. Ils habitent avec nous et on ne les voit pas toujours…

Du cœur de ville, aux berges du Langouyrou ou de l’Allier, des abords immédiats de Langogne jusqu’au Grand Lac de Naussac, une déambulation bucolique et naturaliste pour se rencontrer et mieux nous connaitre.

Car mieux connaitre, c’est mieux comprendre et protéger. .

11 Boulevard De Gaulle Langogne 48300 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 69 01 38

English :

A photo exhibition featuring the wonders of Langogne: furry, feathered, they live with us!

An exhibition in the form of a walk through Langogne, following the streets and paths to meet our neighbors. They live with us, but we don’t always see them…

German :

Fotoausstellung mit hauptsächlich Wundern in Langogne Nackt, gefiedert, sie wohnen bei uns!

Eine Ausstellung in Form einer Wanderung durch Langogne, entlang der Straßen und Wege, auf der Sie unsere Nachbarn treffen können. Sie wohnen bei uns und man sieht sie nicht immer…

Italiano :

Una mostra fotografica sulle meraviglie di Langogne: pelosi, piumati, vivono con noi!

Una mostra sotto forma di passeggiata per Langogne, seguendo le strade e i sentieri per incontrare i nostri vicini. Vivono con noi, ma non sempre li vediamo…

Espanol :

Una exposición fotográfica sobre las maravillas de Langogne: peludos, emplumados, ¡viven con nosotros!

Una exposición en forma de paseo por Langogne, siguiendo las calles y caminos para conocer a nuestros vecinos. Viven con nosotros, pero no siempre los vemos…

