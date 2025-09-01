Exposition Voyage en Italie d’un Abbé Hôtel Abbatial Lunéville

Voyage en Italie , nouvelle exposition présentée à l’Hôtel abbatial, est un prétexte à la présentation d’une vaste collection de dessins et de e peintures des XVI, XVII et XVIII siècles, s’intéressant au phénomène du Grand Tour qui a conduit les artistes et de nombreux autres voyageurs à découvrir les richesses antiques de ce pays transalpin au riche passé artistique. Imaginant le périple d’un père abbé de l’abbaye Saint-Rémy e au XVIII siècle (dont les archives ont montré la véracité de ces périples), un cabinet imaginaire de souvenirs du Grand Tour est reconstitué grâce à la générosité de nombreux collectionneurs. Votre voyage se fera au cœur des arts décoratifs, des objets antiques, de l’art du transport, entre chaise à porteur et nécessaires de voyage, costumes, art de la table, musique, parfums… Un périple durant lequel vos sens, l’ouïe, l’odorat, le goût, le toucher et la vue pourront vibrer.Tout public

English :

« Voyage en Italie », a new exhibition at the Hôtel abbatial, is a pretext for presenting a vast collection of drawings and paintings from the 16th, 17th and 18th centuries, focusing on the phenomenon of the Grand Tour, which led artists and many other travelers to discover the ancient riches of this transalpine country with its rich artistic past. Imagining the journey of a father abbot of Saint-Rémy e Abbey in the 18th century (whose archives have demonstrated the veracity of these journeys), an imaginary cabinet of Grand Tour souvenirs is reconstituted thanks to the generosity of numerous collectors. Your journey will take you to the heart of the decorative arts, antique objects and the art of transport, from sedan chairs and travel kits to costumes, tableware, music and perfumes… A journey that will thrill your senses: hearing, smelling, tasting, touching and seeing.

German :

die neue Ausstellung « Voyage en Italie » im Hôtel abbatial präsentiert eine umfangreiche Sammlung von Zeichnungen und Gemälden aus dem 16., 17. und 18. Jahrhundert, die sich mit dem Phänomen der Grand Tour befasst, die Künstler und viele andere Reisende dazu brachte, die antiken Reichtümer dieses transalpinen Landes mit seiner reichen künstlerischen Vergangenheit zu entdecken. Jahrhundert (dessen Archive die Wahrheit dieser Reisen belegen), wird dank der Großzügigkeit zahlreicher Sammler ein imaginäres Kabinett von Grand-Tour-Souvenirs rekonstruiert. Ihre Reise führt Sie durch die dekorative Kunst, antike Objekte, die Kunst des Transports, zwischen Sänfte und Reiseutensilien, Kostümen, Tischkultur, Musik, Parfüms…. Eine Reise, bei der Ihre Sinne Hören, Riechen, Schmecken, Fühlen und Sehen vibrieren können.

Italiano :

« Viaggio in Italia », la nuova mostra all’Hôtel abbatial, è il pretesto per presentare una vasta collezione di disegni e dipinti del XVI, XVII e XVIII secolo, incentrati sul fenomeno del Grand Tour, che portò gli artisti e molti altri viaggiatori a scoprire le antiche ricchezze di questo Paese transalpino dal ricco passato artistico. Immaginando il viaggio di un padre abate dell’abbazia di Saint-Rémy e nel XVIII secolo (i cui archivi hanno dimostrato la veridicità di questi viaggi), viene ricostruito un immaginario gabinetto di souvenir del Grand Tour grazie alla generosità di molti collezionisti. Il vostro viaggio vi condurrà nel cuore delle arti decorative, degli oggetti antichi e dell’arte del trasporto, dalle portantine e dai kit da viaggio ai costumi, alle stoviglie, alla musica e ai profumi… Un viaggio che entusiasmerà tutti i vostri sensi: udito, olfatto, gusto, tatto e vista.

Espanol :

« Viaje a Italia », la nueva exposición del Hôtel abbatial, es un pretexto para presentar una vasta colección de dibujos y pinturas de los siglos XVI, XVII y XVIII, centrada en el fenómeno del Grand Tour, que llevó a los artistas y a muchos otros viajeros a descubrir las antiguas riquezas de este país transalpino de rico pasado artístico. Imaginando el viaje de un padre abad de la abadía de Saint-Rémy e en el siglo XVIII (cuyos archivos han demostrado la veracidad de estos viajes), se reconstituye un gabinete imaginario de recuerdos del Grand Tour gracias a la generosidad de numerosos coleccionistas. Su viaje le llevará al corazón de las artes decorativas, los objetos antiguos y el arte del transporte, desde sillas de manos y kits de viaje hasta trajes, vajillas, música y perfumes… Un viaje que hará vibrar todos sus sentidos: oído, olfato, gusto, tacto y vista.

