Renouvellement des expositions chaque semaine
Expositions Art et Peinture été 2025
Ces horaires peuvent varier selon les artistes.
La Chaumière est fermée le samedi matin.
D u 2 8 / 0 6 a u 04 / 0 7 N a t h a l i e M o r l a i s
O e u v r e s à b a s e d e f l e u r s s é c h é e s
D u 5 / 0 7 a u 1 1 / 0 7 B e t t y G u e g u e n L e C o r r e
B r o d e r i e
D u 1 2 / 0 7 a u 1 8 / 0 7 C h r i s t i n e L e N e z e t
0P e i n t u r e , G r a v u r e e t I n s t a l l a t i o n s
D u 1 9 / 0 7 a u 2 5 / 0 7 L e s r e f l e t s d e S a i n t e M a r i n e
H u i l e s s u r t o i l e s , P a s t e l s ,
P a y s a g e s d e m e r e t C o u c h e r s d e s o l e i l
D u 2 6 / 0 7 a u 8 / 0 8
Y v e s L o u s s o u a r n ,
M a r i e D o m i n i q u e L o u s s o u a r n ,
M a r i e R e n é e M e r d y &
G e o r g e s J a i n
A b s t r a i t , P a y s a g e s , P e r s o n n a g e s e t B o r d s d e m e r
D u 9 / 0 8 a u 1 5 / 0 8 A l i n e B a g n o l H a s l e
P a y s a g e s .
Route de Saint-Thomas Chapelle Saint Thomas
Pleuven 29170 Finistère Bretagne +33 2 98 54 60 50
