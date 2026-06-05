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EXPOSITIONS ARTISTIQUES Mauguio

EXPOSITIONS ARTISTIQUES Mauguio vendredi 12 juin 2026.

Ville : 34130 Mauguio

Département : Hérault

Début : vendredi 12 juin 2026

Fin : jeudi 27 août 2026

Tarif :

Mauguio

EXPOSITIONS ARTISTIQUES

Mauguio Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-12
fin : 2026-08-27

Date(s) :
2026-06-12

Découvrez ces expositions artistiques à l’Espace des Cistes !
Découvrez les artistes qui exposeront du 12 juin au 27 août 2026

> Du 12 au 18 juin
Association La palette palavasienne Mme Guylène MEYER

> Du 03 au 09 juillet
Association Formes & Couleurs M. Alain GROLIER et M. MARTINEZ

> Du 10 au 16 juillet
Mme Françoise DELCANT M. Jérémy BOWDEN

> Du 17 au 23 juillet
Association Couleur Pastel Collectif Artborescent

> Du 24 au 30 juillet
Mme Lavia NIES Mme Catherine DIEVAL

> Du 31 juillet au 06 août
M. Claude BONHOMME et son atelier MOBA

> Du 07 au 13 août
Mme Viviane TISSE Mme Michèle MALLARET, MIJO et Mme Françoise VEDEL

> Du 14 au 20 août
Association Arts & Photos M. Rahmat RAFIGHI

> Du 21 au 27 août
Association des Artistes Lansarguois Mme Agnès CHAMPION, Mme Marie-Thérèse LECOMTE et M. Richard GRAIN.

RENSEIGNEMENTS Office de tourisme de Mauguio Carnon
Tél. +33 (0)4 67 50 51 15 | officedetourisme@mauguio-carnon.com
Les horaires d’ouverture des expositions sont à l’appréciation des exposants.   .

Mauguio 34130 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 50 51 15  officedetourisme@mauguio-carnon.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Discover these art exhibitions at Espace des Cistes!

L’événement EXPOSITIONS ARTISTIQUES Mauguio a été mis à jour le 2026-06-01 par 34 OT MAUGUIO-CARNON

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