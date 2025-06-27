Expositions Design Parade Toulon, 9e Festival International d’Architecture d’intérieur Ancien évêché Toulon 27 juin 2025 11:00

Exposition des 10 jeunes architectes d’intérieur, finalistes du Festival Design Parade Toulon, évènement annuel d’envergure proposé par la Villa Noailles. Le travail des designers consiste à réaliser la pièce de leur rêve, sur le thème de la Méditerranée.

English : Exhibitions Design Parade Toulon, 9th International Festival of Interior Design

Exhibition of 10 young interior designers, finalists in the Design Parade Toulon Festival, a major annual event organized by Villa Noailles. The designers’ task is to create the room of their dreams, on the theme of the Mediterranean.

German : Ausstellungen Design Parade Toulon, 9. Internationales Festival für Innenarchitektur

Ausstellung der 10 jungen Innenarchitekten, Finalisten des Festivals Design Parade Toulon, einer jährlichen Großveranstaltung, die von der Villa Noailles angeboten wird. Die Aufgabe der Designer besteht darin, den Raum ihrer Träume zum Thema Mittelmeer zu gestalten.

Italiano : Mostre Design Parade Toulon, 9° Festival Internazionale del Design d’Interni

Mostra dei lavori di 10 giovani interior designer, finalisti del Festival Toulon Design Parade, un importante evento annuale organizzato da Villa Noailles. Il compito dei designer è quello di creare la stanza dei loro sogni, sul tema del Mediterraneo.

Espanol :

Exposición de los trabajos de 10 jóvenes interioristas, finalistas del Toulon Design Parade Festival, gran acontecimiento anual organizado por Villa Noailles. El trabajo de los diseñadores consiste en crear la habitación de sus sueños, sobre el tema del Mediterráneo.

