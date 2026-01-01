Expositions Diptyq’art & Fusions Maison de La Bresse La Bresse

Expositions Diptyq’art & Fusions

Maison de La Bresse 7A Rue de la Clairie La Bresse Vosges

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-01-10 14:00:00

fin : 2026-03-01 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-01-10

La maison de La Bresse accueille deux expositions axées sur la peinture, la poésie et la photographie pour ce début d’année. René Vincent-Viry avec son exposition intitulée Diptyq’art vous emportera dans un recueil artistique mêlant la peinture et la poésie. Gilles Henriot avec son exposition Fusions vous fera voyager dans un monde imaginaire à travers des clichés détournés, revisités et sublimés pour laisser la part à l’imaginaire.Tout public

0 .

Maison de La Bresse 7A Rue de la Clairie La Bresse 88250 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 62 65 95

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Maison de La Bresse is hosting two exhibitions focusing on painting, poetry and photography at the start of the new year. René Vincent-Viry’s exhibition entitled Diptyq?art will take you on an artistic journey combining painting and poetry. Gilles Henriot, with his exhibition Fusions , will take you on a journey into an imaginary world, through photographs that have been hijacked, revisited and sublimated, to give free rein to the imagination.

L’événement Expositions Diptyq’art & Fusions La Bresse a été mis à jour le 2025-12-29 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE DE LA BRESSE HAUTES VOSGES