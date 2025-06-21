Expositions « Photos Animalières » Vézins-de-Lévézou 21 juin 2025 07:00

Pendant les horaires d’ouverture de la Boulangerie épicerie salon de thé « Au bon pain du Lévézou ». Exposition « Photos Animalières » de Patrice GENIEZ. Vernissage le samedi 21/06 à 11h30. Jusqu’au 27/07/2025.

Dans le cadre de la sortie du livre « La Vallée du Viaur » de Max ASSIE et Patrice GENIEZ. .

10, route du claux

Vézins-de-Lévézou 12780 Aveyron Occitanie +33 5 65 61 87 17 philippe.colonges@orange.fr

English :

During the opening hours of the Boulangerie épicerie salon de thé « Au bon pain du Lévézou ». Animal Photography » exhibition by Patrice GENIEZ. Opening on Saturday 21/06 at 11:30 am. Until 27/07/2025.

German :

Während der Öffnungszeiten der Bäckerei und des Lebensmittelgeschäfts Teesalon « Au bon pain du Lévézou ». Ausstellung « Photos Animalières » von Patrice GENIEZ. Vernissage am Samstag, den 21.06. um 11:30 Uhr. Bis zum 27/07/2025.

Italiano :

Durante gli orari di apertura della Boulangerie épicerie salon de thé « Au bon pain du Lévézou ». Mostra « Fotografia di animali » di Patrice GENIEZ. Inaugurazione sabato 21/06 alle 11.30. Fino al 27/07/2025.

Espanol :

Durante el horario de apertura de la Boulangerie épicerie salon de thé « Au bon pain du Lévézou ». Exposición « Fotografía de animales » de Patrice GENIEZ. Inauguración el sábado 21/06 a las 11.30 h. Hasta el 27/07/2025.

