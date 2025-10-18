EXPOSITIONS PHOTOS IN FRAME DE GÉRARD SENDRA ET DANIÈLE ESCUDIÉ Béziers

2 Rue Relin Béziers Hérault

La Galerie Art Actuel présente les photos de Danièle Escudié et Gérard Sendra.

La Galerie Art Actuel a le plaisir de présenter une exposition de photographies réunissant les œuvres de Danièle Escudié et Gérard Sendra. Venez découvrir un univers visuel riche et varié à travers le regard de ces deux artistes, chacun apportant sa sensibilité unique à l’art de la photographie.

Entrée libre. .

2 Rue Relin Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 49 18 58

English :

Galerie Art Actuel presents photos by Danièle Escudié and Gérard Sendra.

German :

Die Galerie Art Actuel präsentiert die Fotos von Danièle Escudié und Gérard Sendra.

Italiano :

La Galerie Art Actuel presenta le foto di Danièle Escudié e Gérard Sendra.

Espanol :

La Galerie Art Actuel presenta fotografías de Danièle Escudié y Gérard Sendra.

