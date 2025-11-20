External seminar – Laura Schaedel, Saarland University, Saarbrücken, Germany Salle Archipel des Glénan – Bâtiment 4 – IGDR – Campus Santé Villejean – Université de Rennes Rennes 20 et 21 novembre Ille-et-Vilaine

Entrée libre

Invitée par Denis Chrétien, Laura Schaedel, professeure en biophysique moléculaire de la cellule, présentera ses travaux récents sur les mécanismes de réparation des microtubules.

### Kinesin-induced buckling reveals the limits of microtubule self-repair

Microtubules are dynamic cytoskeletal polymers capable to self-repair when damaged through tubulin incorporation within their lattice. We investigated whether this intrinsic self-repair can preserve microtubule integrity during kinesin-driven buckling, a common source of mechanical stress in cells. Using in vitro reconstitution, we found that motor-induced buckling causes severe lattice damage and extensive tubulin incorporation, yet often exceeds the microtubules’ repair capacity, leading to breakage. Remarkably, microtubules exposed to continuous buckling remain intact substantially longer in the presence of intracellular factors. These results highlight the limits of intrinsic microtubule self-repair and show that additional cellular mechanisms are required to maintain microtubule integrity under sustained mechanical stress.

Contact : [**Denis Chrétien**](https://igdr.univ-rennes.fr/denis-chretien)

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour et heure) :

Début : 2025-11-20T11:00:00.000+01:00

Fin : 2025-11-21T12:00:00.000+01:00

Salle Archipel des Glénan – Bâtiment 4 – IGDR – Campus Santé Villejean – Université de Rennes 2 avenue du professeur Léon Bernard, Rennes Villejean – Beauregard Rennes 35043 Ille-et-Vilaine