Extra Time Beach Volley et Pickleball Saint-Quentin-la-Motte-Croix-au-Bailly

1320 Rue du Trinvil Saint-Quentin-la-Motte-Croix-au-Bailly Somme

Début : 2025-09-15 18:30:00
fin : 2025-09-15 20:30:00

2025-09-15

16 places par jeu pour un tournoi à l’ambiance fun.
16€ et 1 boisson incluse pour partager un moment de convivialité.

Inscription via l’appli Côte et Sport 360 ou au 0608687381 16  .

1320 Rue du Trinvil Saint-Quentin-la-Motte-Croix-au-Bailly 80880 Somme Hauts-de-France +33 6 08 68 73 81  projetmed7680@gmail.com

