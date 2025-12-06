FABRICATION DE CARILLONS (UPCYCLING) Montpellier

FABRICATION DE CARILLONS (UPCYCLING)

Début : 2025-12-13

fin : 2025-12-13

2025-12-13

Samedi 13 décembre de 10h à 12h

Fabriquer un bel objet décoratif et sonore à accrocher à l’oasis ou chez soi. Le tout à partir de matériaux recyclables boîtes de conserve, bouchons, coquillages…) transformés et peints !

À partir de 6 ans

sur réservation .

Rue de la Mogère Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie

English :

Saturday, December 13, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m

Make a beautiful decorative and sound object to hang in the oasis or at home. All made from recyclable materials (cans, corks, shells, etc.), transformed and painted!

