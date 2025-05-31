FABRIQUE TON CERF-VOLANT – Florac Florac Trois Rivières, 31 mai 2025 10:00, Florac Trois Rivières.
Tarif : 25 – 25 – EUR
Début : 2025-05-31 10:00:00
fin : 2025-05-31 17:00:00
2025-05-31
Les Petits Bâtisseurs Fabrique ton cerf-volant (6-12 ans)
Florac Trois Rivières 48400 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 82 58 14 65
English :
The Little Builders ? Build your own kite (6-12 years)
German :
Die Kleinen Baumeister ? Baue deinen Drachen (6-12 Jahre)
Italiano :
I piccoli costruttori? Costruisci il tuo aquilone (6-12 anni)
Espanol :
Los pequeños constructores ? Crea tu propia cometa (6-12 años)
