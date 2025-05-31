FABRIQUE TON CERF-VOLANT – Florac Florac Trois Rivières, 31 mai 2025 10:00, Florac Trois Rivières.

Lozère

FABRIQUE TON CERF-VOLANT Florac 11 Rue Théophile Roussel Florac Trois Rivières Lozère

Tarif : 25 – 25 – EUR

Enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-05-31 10:00:00

fin : 2025-05-31 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-05-31

Les Petits Bâtisseurs Fabrique ton cerf-volant (6-12 ans)

Les Petits Bâtisseurs Fabrique ton cerf-volant (6-12 ans) .

Florac 11 Rue Théophile Roussel

Florac Trois Rivières 48400 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 82 58 14 65

English :

The Little Builders ? Build your own kite (6-12 years)

German :

Die Kleinen Baumeister ? Baue deinen Drachen (6-12 Jahre)

Italiano :

I piccoli costruttori? Costruisci il tuo aquilone (6-12 anni)

Espanol :

Los pequeños constructores ? Crea tu propia cometa (6-12 años)

L’événement FABRIQUE TON CERF-VOLANT Florac Trois Rivières a été mis à jour le 2025-05-09 par 48-Agence d’Attractivité Touristique Gorges Causses Cévennes