FAIS BRILLER TON VILLAGE & LA PLANÈTE Launac

PARC & ORANGERIE Launac Haute-Garonne

Début : 2025-09-12

fin : 2025-09-13

2025-09-12

2ème Festival « Fais briller ton village et la planète », organisé par « Le collectif ricochet » !

Préparez-vous pour une 2ème édition, encore plus incroyable, avec au programme :

Concert « Trio Luna » ;

Courts-Métrages ;

Ateliers « Fait Maison & Réemploi » ;

Grande Rando Net ;

et des invités surprises !

Ambiance conviviale et bonne humeur garanties !

Préserver l’environnement, c’est avant tout du fun, pas de culpabilité ! .

PARC & ORANGERIE Launac 31330 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 85 40 43 contact@mairie-launac.fr

English :

2nd « Fais briller ton village et la planète » Festival, organized by « Le collectif ricochet »!

German :

2. Festival « Fais briller ton village et la planète », organisiert von « Le collectif ricochet »!

Italiano :

2° Festival « Fais briller ton village et la planète », organizzato da « Le collectif ricochet »!

Espanol :

¡2º Festival « Fais briller ton village et la planète », organizado por « Le collectif ricochet »!

