FAIS BRILLER TON VILLAGE & LA PLANÈTE Launac

PARC & ORANGERIE Launac Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-12
fin : 2025-09-13
Date(s) :
2025-09-12
2ème Festival « Fais briller ton village et la planète », organisé par « Le collectif ricochet » !
Préparez-vous pour une 2ème édition, encore plus incroyable, avec au programme :
Concert « Trio Luna » ;
Courts-Métrages ;
Ateliers « Fait Maison & Réemploi » ;
Grande Rando Net ;
et des invités surprises !
Ambiance conviviale et bonne humeur garanties !
Préserver l’environnement, c’est avant tout du fun, pas de culpabilité ! .
PARC & ORANGERIE Launac 31330 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 85 40 43 contact@mairie-launac.fr
