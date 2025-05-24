FAIS TON SPORT – Magalas, 24 mai 2025 07:00, Magalas.

Hérault

FAIS TON SPORT RUE DES ANCIENS COMBATTANTS Magalas Hérault

Début : 2025-05-24

fin : 2025-05-24

2025-05-24

Manifestation sportive Les enfants auront l’occasion de se tester à différentes disciplines sportives proposées sur la commune.

Nouveauté VIDE TON SAC DE SPORT Articles de sport ( vêtements, accessoires d’occasion)

.

RUE DES ANCIENS COMBATTANTS

Magalas 34480 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 36 20 19 accueil@ville-magalas.fr

English :

Sporting event: Children will have the opportunity to try out different sporting disciplines on offer in the commune.

New: VIDE TON SAC DE SPORT (SPORTS BAG VACUUM): Sporting goods (second-hand clothes, accessories)

German :

Sportveranstaltung: Die Kinder haben die Möglichkeit, sich in verschiedenen Sportarten, die in der Gemeinde angeboten werden, zu testen.

Neu: VIDE TON SACK DE SPORT: Sportartikel (Kleidung, gebrauchte Accessoires)

Italiano :

Evento sportivo: i bambini avranno l’opportunità di provare le diverse discipline sportive offerte dalla città.

Novità: VIDE TON SAC DE SPORT (BORSA SPORTIVA): articoli sportivi (abbigliamento di seconda mano, accessori)

Espanol :

Evento deportivo: Los niños tendrán la oportunidad de probar las diferentes disciplinas deportivas que se ofrecen en la ciudad.

Novedad: VIDE TON SAC DE SPORT (VACÍO DE BOLSAS DEPORTIVAS): artículos deportivos (ropa de segunda mano, accesorios)

L’événement FAIS TON SPORT Magalas a été mis à jour le 2025-05-07 par 34 OT AVANT-MONTS