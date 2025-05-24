FAIS TON SPORT – Magalas, 24 mai 2025 07:00, Magalas.
Hérault
FAIS TON SPORT RUE DES ANCIENS COMBATTANTS Magalas Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-05-24
fin : 2025-05-24
Date(s) :
2025-05-24
Manifestation sportive Les enfants auront l’occasion de se tester à différentes disciplines sportives proposées sur la commune.
Nouveauté VIDE TON SAC DE SPORT Articles de sport ( vêtements, accessoires d’occasion)
RUE DES ANCIENS COMBATTANTS
Magalas 34480 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 36 20 19 accueil@ville-magalas.fr
English :
Sporting event: Children will have the opportunity to try out different sporting disciplines on offer in the commune.
New: VIDE TON SAC DE SPORT (SPORTS BAG VACUUM): Sporting goods (second-hand clothes, accessories)
German :
Sportveranstaltung: Die Kinder haben die Möglichkeit, sich in verschiedenen Sportarten, die in der Gemeinde angeboten werden, zu testen.
Neu: VIDE TON SACK DE SPORT: Sportartikel (Kleidung, gebrauchte Accessoires)
Italiano :
Evento sportivo: i bambini avranno l’opportunità di provare le diverse discipline sportive offerte dalla città.
Novità: VIDE TON SAC DE SPORT (BORSA SPORTIVA): articoli sportivi (abbigliamento di seconda mano, accessori)
Espanol :
Evento deportivo: Los niños tendrán la oportunidad de probar las diferentes disciplinas deportivas que se ofrecen en la ciudad.
Novedad: VIDE TON SAC DE SPORT (VACÍO DE BOLSAS DEPORTIVAS): artículos deportivos (ropa de segunda mano, accesorios)
L’événement FAIS TON SPORT Magalas a été mis à jour le 2025-05-07 par 34 OT AVANT-MONTS