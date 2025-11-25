Fanfare à histoires Assier
Fanfare à histoires Assier mardi 25 novembre 2025.
Fanfare à histoires
80, impasse du verger Assier Lot
Tarif : 8 – 8 – EUR
Tarif enfant
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-25 10:00:00
fin : 2025-11-25 11:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-11-25
Le comédien Dorian Robineau, de la compagnie La Famille Vicenti, propose un atelier d’exploration artistique destiné aux enfants de 6 mois à 3 ans accompagnés
Le comédien Dorian Robineau, de la compagnie La Famille Vicenti, propose un atelier d’exploration artistique destiné aux enfants de 6 mois à 3 ans accompagnés. Ce moment ludique mêle musique, conte, théâtre, chant et danse, dans un espace pensé pour la créativité sensorielle et le jeu libre. .
80, impasse du verger Assier 46320 Lot Occitanie +33 5 65 40 57 43 enfance@reissa.fr
English :
Actor Dorian Robineau, from the La Famille Vicenti company, offers an artistic exploration workshop for accompanied children aged 6 months to 3 years
German :
Der Schauspieler Dorian Robineau von der Theatergruppe La Famille Vicenti bietet einen Workshop zur künstlerischen Erkundung für Kinder zwischen 6 Monaten und 3 Jahren in Begleitung an
Italiano :
L’attore Dorian Robineau, della compagnia La Famille Vicenti, propone un laboratorio di esplorazione artistica per bambini accompagnati dai 6 mesi ai 3 anni
Espanol :
El actor Dorian Robineau, de la compañía La Famille Vicenti, propone un taller de exploración artística para niños de 6 meses a 3 años acompañados
L’événement Fanfare à histoires Assier a été mis à jour le 2025-11-14 par OT Figeac