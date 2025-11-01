FC Decize vs Appoigny E.S stade foot Decize
FC Decize vs Appoigny E.S stade foot Decize samedi 25 avril 2026.
FC Decize vs Appoigny E.S Samedi 25 avril 2026, 18h30 stade foot Nièvre
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-04-25T18:30:00 – 2026-04-25T21:00:00
Fin : 2026-04-25T18:30:00 – 2026-04-25T21:00:00
FC Decize vs Appoigny E.S
+ d’infos sur https://fcdecize.footeo.com/
stade foot stade des halles decize Decize 58300 Nièvre Bourgogne-Franche-Comté [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://fcdecize.footeo.com/ »}] [{« link »: « https://fcdecize.footeo.com/ »}]
Match à domicile foot sport