FC Decize vs Paray USC stade foot Decize
FC Decize vs Paray USC stade foot Decize dimanche 23 novembre 2025.
FC Decize vs Paray USC Dimanche 23 novembre, 14h30 stade foot Nièvre
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2025-11-23T14:30:00 – 2025-11-23T17:00:00
Fin : 2025-11-23T14:30:00 – 2025-11-23T17:00:00
FC Decize vs Paray USC
+ d’infos sur https://fcdecize.footeo.com/
stade foot stade des halles decize Decize 58300 Nièvre Bourgogne-Franche-Comté [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://fcdecize.footeo.com/ »}] [{« link »: « https://fcdecize.footeo.com/ »}]
Match à domicile foot sport