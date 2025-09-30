Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

FC Sochaux-Montbéliard FC Villefranche Beaujolais Montbéliard vendredi 27 février 2026.

Stade Auguste-Bonal Montbéliard Doubs

Début : 2026-02-27 19:30:00
2026-02-27

Le FC Sochaux-Montbéliard recevra le FC Villefranche Beaujolais le vendredi 27 février à 19h30 au stade Auguste Bonal. Les billets seront en vente sur billetterie.fcsochaux.fr et à la boutique du Stade Bonal.   .

Stade Auguste-Bonal Montbéliard 25200 Doubs Bourgogne-Franche-Comté  

