Félicité Nilvange

14 rue Clémenceau Nilvange Moselle

Un texte d’Olivier Choinière

Par la Compagnie Lâcher son fou

Caro, caissière chez Wal-Mart, est fan absolue de Céline Dion.

Pendant ces heures de travail, Caro rêve. Elle met à l’œuvre son imagination débordante pour réunir deux destins de femmes que tout oppose celui de son idole et star internationale, Céline, et celui d’Isabelle, victime d’une tragique histoire familiale.

Avec sa capacité à inventer des univers toujours surprenants, Olivier Choinière fait exploser son imaginaire dans cette pièce qui aborde l’étrange fascination que nous avons à la fois pour la vie idyllique des célébrités et pour les histoires sordides et pathétiques.

Ses trois collègues de travail, Préposée, Gérant et Étalagiste, sont bien loin de se douter qu’ils seront mis à contribution dans cette mission.

Mise en scène Karim Bouziouane

Avec Aude Canaud, Emma Crupaux, Benjamin Normand, Florian Saramon

Production Lâcher son fouAdultes

14 rue Clémenceau Nilvange 57240 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 85 50 71 info@legueulard.fr

English :

Text by Olivier Choinière

By Compagnie Lâcher son fou

Caro, a cashier at Wal-Mart, is an absolute fan of Céline Dion.

During her working hours, Caro daydreams. She uses her overflowing imagination to bring together the destinies of two women who have nothing in common: her idol and international star, Céline, and Isabelle, the victim of a tragic family affair.

With his ability to invent universes that are always surprising, Olivier Choinière explodes his imagination in this play about the strange fascination we have with both the idyllic lives of celebrities and the sordid, pathetic stories behind them.

Little do her three co-workers, Attendant, Manager and Stallholder, know that they will be called upon to contribute to this mission.

Directed by: Karim Bouziouane

Starring Aude Canaud, Emma Crupaux, Benjamin Normand, Florian Saramon

Production: Lâcher son fou

