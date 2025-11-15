Felix Junier ça marche Metz

Après 5 ans de stand up dans les comedy clubs parisiens Félix vous présente son premier spectacle. Pourvu que ça marche ! Pendant 1h Félix Junier (oui je parle de moi à la 3e personne) vous parle de son parcours qui l’a mené à la scène. C’est donc à l’aide d’autodérision et de raisonnements absurdes que ce jeune homme maladroit, timide et peureux (waw ça fait beaucoup) apprend à surpasser ses anxiétés pour réaliser son rêve. Un spectacle good vibes avec un message d’espoir (à un moment je parle d’un pigeon dans une poubelle c’est une histoire incroyable). Félix JunierTout public

Metz 57000 Moselle Grand Est

English:

After 5 years of stand-up in Parisian comedy clubs, Félix presents his first show. Let’s hope it works! For 1 hour, Félix Junier (yes, I’m talking about myself in the 3rd person) tells you about the path that led him to the stage. With the help of self-mockery and absurd reasoning, this awkward, shy and fearful young man (wow, that’s a lot) learns to overcome his anxieties and realize his dream. A good vibes show with a message of hope (at one point I talk about a pigeon in a garbage can, it’s an incredible story). Félix Junier

German:

Nach fünf Jahren als Stand-up-Comedian in den Pariser Comedy-Clubs präsentiert Ihnen Felix seine erste Show. Hoffentlich funktioniert « es »! Eine Stunde lang erzählt Ihnen Félix Junier (ja, ich spreche von mir in der dritten Person) von seinem Werdegang, der ihn auf die Bühne gebracht hat. Mit Hilfe von Selbstironie und absurden Argumenten lernt dieser ungeschickte, schüchterne und ängstliche (waw, das ist viel) junge Mann, seine Ängste zu überwinden, um seinen Traum zu verwirklichen. Eine Good-Vibes-Show mit einer Botschaft der Hoffnung (an einer Stelle spreche ich von einer Taube in einer Mülltonne eine unglaubliche Geschichte). Felix Junier

Italiano:

Dopo 5 anni di stand-up nei comedy club parigini, Félix presenta il suo primo spettacolo. Speriamo che funzioni! Per un’ora, Félix Junier (sì, sto parlando di me stesso in terza persona) racconta il viaggio che lo ha portato sul palco. Con l’aiuto dell’autoironia e di ragionamenti assurdi, questo giovane goffo, timido e timoroso (wow, è tanto) impara a superare le sue ansie e a realizzare il suo sogno. Uno spettacolo di buone vibrazioni con un messaggio di speranza (a un certo punto parlo di un piccione in una pattumiera, è una storia incredibile). Félix Junier

Espanol:

Tras 5 años de stand-up en los clubs de comedia parisinos, Félix presenta su primer espectáculo. ¡Esperemos que funcione! Durante 1 hora, Félix Junier (sí, hablo de mí mismo en 3ª persona) te cuenta el viaje que le llevó al escenario. Con la ayuda de la autoburla y de razonamientos absurdos, este joven torpe, tímido y miedoso (vaya, eso es mucho) aprende a superar sus ansiedades y a realizar su sueño. Un espectáculo de buen rollo con un mensaje de esperanza (en un momento dado hablo de una paloma en un cubo de basura, es una historia increíble). Félix Junier

L’événement Felix Junier ça marche Metz a été mis à jour le 2025-09-19 par AGENCE INSPIRE METZ