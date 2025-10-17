FEMMES EN CAMPAGNES Bélarga

Femme en milieu professionnel, poste à responsabilités avec enfants, stéréotypes subis…

Venez exprimer votre vécu.

Avec Roul’Contact

Bélarga 34230 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 07 45 88 99

English :

Women in the workplace, positions of responsibility with children, stereotypes…

Come and share your experiences.

With Roul’Contact

German :

Frau im beruflichen Umfeld, verantwortungsvolle Position mit Kindern, erlebte Stereotypen…

Kommen Sie und bringen Sie Ihre Erfahrungen zum Ausdruck.

Mit Roul’Contact

Italiano :

Donne sul posto di lavoro, posizioni di responsabilità con i figli, stereotipi…

Venite a condividere le vostre esperienze.

Con Roul’Contact

Espanol :

Mujeres en el trabajo, puestos de responsabilidad con hijos, estereotipos…

Venga a compartir sus experiencias.

Con Roul’Contact

