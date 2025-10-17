FEMMES EN CAMPAGNES Bélarga
FEMMES EN CAMPAGNES Bélarga vendredi 17 octobre 2025.
FEMMES EN CAMPAGNES
Bélarga Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-17
fin : 2025-10-17
Date(s) :
2025-10-17
Femme en milieu professionnel, poste à responsabilités avec enfants, stéréotypes subis…
Venez exprimer votre vécu.
Avec Roul’Contact
Femme en milieu professionnel, poste à responsabilités avec enfants, stéréotypes subis…
Venez exprimer votre vécu.
Avec Roul’Contact .
Bélarga 34230 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 07 45 88 99
English :
Women in the workplace, positions of responsibility with children, stereotypes…
Come and share your experiences.
With Roul’Contact
German :
Frau im beruflichen Umfeld, verantwortungsvolle Position mit Kindern, erlebte Stereotypen…
Kommen Sie und bringen Sie Ihre Erfahrungen zum Ausdruck.
Mit Roul’Contact
Italiano :
Donne sul posto di lavoro, posizioni di responsabilità con i figli, stereotipi…
Venite a condividere le vostre esperienze.
Con Roul’Contact
Espanol :
Mujeres en el trabajo, puestos de responsabilidad con hijos, estereotipos…
Venga a compartir sus experiencias.
Con Roul’Contact
L’événement FEMMES EN CAMPAGNES Bélarga a été mis à jour le 2025-10-05 par 34 OT ST GUILHEM VALLEE DE L’HERAULT