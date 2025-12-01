Fenêtre de l’Avent à Pleine Voix Uffholtz

Fenêtre de l’Avent à Pleine Voix

2 rue du Ballon Uffholtz Haut-Rhin

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi 2025-12-19 19:00:00

fin : 2025-12-19

Date(s) :

2025-12-19

Cie Art’Mel et l’école d’Uffholtz présentent À Pleine Voix, un concert vocal mêlant chants et canons variés, tour à tour joyeux ou mélancoliques. Une création 2025 qui transporte le public dans un univers musical festif et poétique. .

2 rue du Ballon Uffholtz 68700 Haut-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 89 75 69 46 foyer.erasme@gmail.com

English :

Cie Art?Mel and the Uffholtz school present À Pleine Voix, a festive and moving vocal concert combining songs and canons.

German :

Cie Art?Mel und die Schule von Uffholtz präsentieren À Pleine Voix, ein festliches und bewegendes Vokalkonzert, das Gesänge und Kanons miteinander verbindet.

Italiano :

La Cie Art?Mel e la scuola Uffholtz presentano À Pleine Voix, un concerto vocale festoso e commovente che combina canzoni e canoni.

Espanol :

La Cie Art?Mel y la escuela Uffholtz presentan À Pleine Voix, un concierto vocal festivo y conmovedor que combina canciones y cánones.

