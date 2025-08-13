FÉRIA DE BÉZIERS 2025 FESTIVAL FLAMENCO Béziers

FÉRIA DE BÉZIERS 2025 FESTIVAL FLAMENCO Béziers mercredi 13 août 2025.

FÉRIA DE BÉZIERS 2025 FESTIVAL FLAMENCO

21 Rue de la Rotonde Béziers Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-13

fin : 2025-08-16

Date(s) :

2025-08-13

Dans un écrin de verdure, des artistes de talent vous entraînent au rythme envoûtant du flamenco!

Dans le cadre de la Féria 2025, retrouvez le « Festival Flamenco » en plein cœur du Plateau des Poètes.

Mercredi 13 août

– Cuadro Flamenco avec Laura Clemente, Fiona Petot & Anne-Lou Krey

Jeudi 14 août :

– Cuadro Flamenco avec Serena de Sousa & Laura Issanchou « La Chriringa »

Vendredi 15 août

– Compagnie Marco Flores

Samedi 16 août

– Compagnie Maria Carrasco

Entrée libre. .

21 Rue de la Rotonde Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 36 73 73

English :

In a verdant setting, talented artists take you to the spellbinding rhythm of flamenco!

German :

In einer grünen Umgebung werden Sie von talentierten Künstlern in den fesselnden Rhythmus des Flamenco entführt!

Italiano :

Sullo sfondo di una vegetazione lussureggiante, talentuosi artisti vi accompagneranno al ritmo incantato del flamenco!

Espanol :

Con una exuberante vegetación como telón de fondo, talentosos artistas le llevarán al ritmo hechizante del flamenco

L’événement FÉRIA DE BÉZIERS 2025 FESTIVAL FLAMENCO Béziers a été mis à jour le 2025-07-10 par 34 OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE