FÉRIA DE BÉZIERS 2025 VILLAGE OCCITAN Béziers mercredi 13 août 2025.
Avenue Pierre Verdier Béziers Hérault
Début : 2025-08-13
fin : 2025-08-17
2025-08-13
Animations au village occitan pendant la Féria concerts, Lo Camelonet pour les enfants, et le fameux ragoût « d’escobilhas » des Calandretas Besierencas !
Retrouvez toutes les animations du village occitan durant la Féria ! Des concerts, des animations pour les petits (Lo Camelonet) et une restauration digne de ce nom avec le fameux ragoût « d’escobilhas » de las Calandretas Besierencas.
Mercredi 13 août
– à partir de 17H30 Lo Camelonet
– 19H Tchalé
– 20H30 Scène ouverte
– 21H30 Guilhem Desq
– 23H La Clique
Jeudi 14 août
– à partir de 17H30 Lo Camelonet
– 19H La Nilha
– 20H30 Scène ouverte
– 21H30 Irie Jahzz
– 23H Ragga Youths Posse
Vendredi 15 août
– 17h30 Pat Kalla (spectacle)
– 19h Guila’Selecta
– 21h Pat Kalla Et Le Super Mojo
– 23h Guila’Selecta
Samedi 16 août
– à partir de 17H30 Lo Camelonet
– 19h Castanha É Vinovèl
– 20h30 Los Manja Perdighals
– 21h30 Maqx
– 23h La Clique (dj set)
Dimanche 17 août
– à partir de 17H30 Lo Camelonet
– 17h30 Le Clown Chaproumet (spectacle)
– 19h Occidentas
– 21h Goulamas’K
– 23h Pitch Up .
Avenue Pierre Verdier Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 36 73 73
English :
Entertainment in the Occitan village during the Féria: concerts, Lo Camelonet for children, and the famous « escobilhas » stew from the Calandretas Besierencas!
German :
Animationen im okzitanischen Dorf während der Féria: Konzerte, Lo Camelonet für Kinder und der berühmte Eintopf « d’escobilhas » der Calandretas Besierencas!
Italiano :
Intrattenimento nel villaggio occitano durante la Feria: concerti, Lo Camelonet per i bambini e il famoso stufato « escobilhas » delle Besierencas di Calandretas!
Espanol :
Animación en el pueblo occitano durante la Feria: conciertos, Lo Camelonet para los niños, ¡y las famosas « escobilhas » de las Calandretas Besierencas!
