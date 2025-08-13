FÉRIA DE BÉZIERS 2025 VILLAGE OCCITAN Béziers

Avenue Pierre Verdier Béziers Hérault

Début : 2025-08-13

fin : 2025-08-17

2025-08-13

Animations au village occitan pendant la Féria concerts, Lo Camelonet pour les enfants, et le fameux ragoût « d’escobilhas » des Calandretas Besierencas !

Mercredi 13 août

– à partir de 17H30 Lo Camelonet

– 19H Tchalé

– 20H30 Scène ouverte

– 21H30 Guilhem Desq

– 23H La Clique

Jeudi 14 août

– à partir de 17H30 Lo Camelonet

– 19H La Nilha

– 20H30 Scène ouverte

– 21H30 Irie Jahzz

– 23H Ragga Youths Posse

Vendredi 15 août

– 17h30 Pat Kalla (spectacle)

– 19h Guila’Selecta

– 21h Pat Kalla Et Le Super Mojo

– 23h Guila’Selecta

Samedi 16 août

– à partir de 17H30 Lo Camelonet

– 19h Castanha É Vinovèl

– 20h30 Los Manja Perdighals

– 21h30 Maqx

– 23h La Clique (dj set)

Dimanche 17 août

– à partir de 17H30 Lo Camelonet

– 17h30 Le Clown Chaproumet (spectacle)

– 19h Occidentas

– 21h Goulamas’K

– 23h Pitch Up .

Avenue Pierre Verdier Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 36 73 73

English :

Entertainment in the Occitan village during the Féria: concerts, Lo Camelonet for children, and the famous « escobilhas » stew from the Calandretas Besierencas!

German :

Animationen im okzitanischen Dorf während der Féria: Konzerte, Lo Camelonet für Kinder und der berühmte Eintopf « d’escobilhas » der Calandretas Besierencas!

Italiano :

Intrattenimento nel villaggio occitano durante la Feria: concerti, Lo Camelonet per i bambini e il famoso stufato « escobilhas » delle Besierencas di Calandretas!

Espanol :

Animación en el pueblo occitano durante la Feria: conciertos, Lo Camelonet para los niños, ¡y las famosas « escobilhas » de las Calandretas Besierencas!

