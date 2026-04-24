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FERME EN FETE LES PORCS DU COTEAU DE CHARLAS LES PORCS DES COTEAUX DE CHARLAS Charlas

FERME EN FETE LES PORCS DU COTEAU DE CHARLAS LES PORCS DES COTEAUX DE CHARLAS Charlas

FERME EN FETE LES PORCS DU COTEAU DE CHARLAS LES PORCS DES COTEAUX DE CHARLAS Charlas samedi 6 juin 2026.

Lieu : LES PORCS DES COTEAUX DE CHARLAS

Adresse : 7 Chemin de la Seguy

Ville : 31350 Charlas

Département : Haute-Garonne

Début : samedi 6 juin 2026

Fin : dimanche 7 juin 2026

Tarif :

Charlas

FERME EN FETE LES PORCS DU COTEAU DE CHARLAS

LES PORCS DES COTEAUX DE CHARLAS 7 Chemin de la Seguy Charlas Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-06
fin : 2026-06-07

Date(s) :
2026-06-06

Élevage plein air de cochons noirs, culture de céréales
Présentation et visite de la maternité, des élevages et des parcs en plein air en balade à calèche. Activités jeux de piste pour enfants et pour les parents. Petite restauration sur place sur réservation. Marché de producteurs.   .

LES PORCS DES COTEAUX DE CHARLAS 7 Chemin de la Seguy Charlas 31350 Haute-Garonne Occitanie  

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Free-range rearing of black pigs, cereal crops

L’événement FERME EN FETE LES PORCS DU COTEAU DE CHARLAS Charlas a été mis à jour le 2026-04-24 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE