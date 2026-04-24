FERME EN FETE LES PORCS DU COTEAU DE CHARLAS LES PORCS DES COTEAUX DE CHARLAS Charlas
FERME EN FETE LES PORCS DU COTEAU DE CHARLAS LES PORCS DES COTEAUX DE CHARLAS Charlas samedi 6 juin 2026.
Charlas
FERME EN FETE LES PORCS DU COTEAU DE CHARLAS
LES PORCS DES COTEAUX DE CHARLAS 7 Chemin de la Seguy Charlas Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-06
fin : 2026-06-07
Date(s) :
2026-06-06
Élevage plein air de cochons noirs, culture de céréales
Présentation et visite de la maternité, des élevages et des parcs en plein air en balade à calèche. Activités jeux de piste pour enfants et pour les parents. Petite restauration sur place sur réservation. Marché de producteurs. .
LES PORCS DES COTEAUX DE CHARLAS 7 Chemin de la Seguy Charlas 31350 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Free-range rearing of black pigs, cereal crops
L’événement FERME EN FETE LES PORCS DU COTEAU DE CHARLAS Charlas a été mis à jour le 2026-04-24 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE