FERME EN FETE LES PORCS DU COTEAU DE CHARLAS LES PORCS DES COTEAUX DE CHARLAS Charlas

Charlas

FERME EN FETE LES PORCS DU COTEAU DE CHARLAS

LES PORCS DES COTEAUX DE CHARLAS 7 Chemin de la Seguy Charlas Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-06

fin : 2026-06-07

Date(s) :

2026-06-06

Élevage plein air de cochons noirs, culture de céréales

Présentation et visite de la maternité, des élevages et des parcs en plein air en balade à calèche. Activités jeux de piste pour enfants et pour les parents. Petite restauration sur place sur réservation. Marché de producteurs. .

LES PORCS DES COTEAUX DE CHARLAS 7 Chemin de la Seguy Charlas 31350 Haute-Garonne Occitanie

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English :

Free-range rearing of black pigs, cereal crops

L’événement FERME EN FETE LES PORCS DU COTEAU DE CHARLAS Charlas a été mis à jour le 2026-04-24 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE