Fermes en fête à la ferme de la Truffe – Pouzol Saint-Laurent-les-Tours, 7 juin 2025

Lot

Fermes en fête à la ferme de la Truffe Pouzol Ferme de la Truffe Saint-Laurent-les-Tours Lot

Début : 2025-06-07

fin : 2025-06-08

2025-06-07

Production: truffes et produits à base de truffes. et noix

Baladez-vous dans les truffières et remontez l’histoire du diamant noir de la gastronomie ! Les gourmands pourront aussi savourer un délicieux repas et faire leurs provisions à la boutique. Visite guidée et repas fermier, sur réservation

Pouzol Ferme de la Truffe

Saint-Laurent-les-Tours 46600 Lot Occitanie

English :

Production: truffles, truffle-based products and nuts

Take a stroll through the truffle fields and trace the history of the black diamond of gastronomy! Gourmets can also enjoy a delicious meal and stock up at the store. Guided tour and farm meal, on reservation

German :

Produktion: Trüffel und Trüffelprodukte sowie Nüsse

Machen Sie einen Spaziergang durch die Trüffelfelder und verfolgen Sie die Geschichte des schwarzen Diamanten der Gastronomie! Feinschmecker können auch eine köstliche Mahlzeit genießen und sich im Laden eindecken. Geführte Besichtigung und Bauernmahlzeit, Reservierung erforderlich

Italiano :

Produzione: tartufi, prodotti a base di tartufo e noci

Passeggiate nelle tartufaie e ripercorrete la storia del diamante nero della gastronomia! I buongustai possono anche gustare un pasto delizioso e fare scorta al negozio. Visita guidata e cena in agriturismo, su prenotazione

Espanol :

Producción: trufas, productos a base de trufas y frutos secos

Pasee por los campos de trufas y recorra la historia del diamante negro de la gastronomía Los gourmets también podrán disfrutar de una deliciosa comida y aprovisionarse en la tienda. Visita guiada y comida en la granja, con reserva previa

