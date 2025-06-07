FERMES EN FÊTE A LA SPIRULINE DU ROUSSILLON – Llupia, 7 juin 2025 07:00, Llupia.
Pyrénées-Orientales
FERMES EN FÊTE A LA SPIRULINE DU ROUSSILLON Lieu dit: La Vigne Del Rey Llupia Pyrénées-Orientales
Venez visiter notre ferme et déguster nos produits.
Lieu dit: La Vigne Del Rey
Llupia 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 79 25 67 73 spirulineduroussillon@gmail.com
English :
Come and visit our farm and taste our products.
German :
Besuchen Sie unseren Bauernhof und probieren Sie unsere Produkte.
Italiano :
Venite a visitare la nostra azienda agricola e a degustare i nostri prodotti.
Espanol :
Venga a visitar nuestra granja y deguste nuestros productos.
