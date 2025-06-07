FERMES EN FÊTE A LA SPIRULINE DU ROUSSILLON – Llupia, 7 juin 2025 07:00, Llupia.

Pyrénées-Orientales

FERMES EN FÊTE A LA SPIRULINE DU ROUSSILLON Lieu dit: La Vigne Del Rey Llupia Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-07

fin : 2025-06-07 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-06-07

Venez visiter notre ferme et déguster nos produits.

.

Lieu dit: La Vigne Del Rey

Llupia 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 79 25 67 73 spirulineduroussillon@gmail.com

English :

Come and visit our farm and taste our products.

German :

Besuchen Sie unseren Bauernhof und probieren Sie unsere Produkte.

Italiano :

Venite a visitare la nostra azienda agricola e a degustare i nostri prodotti.

Espanol :

Venga a visitar nuestra granja y deguste nuestros productos.

L’événement FERMES EN FÊTE A LA SPIRULINE DU ROUSSILLON Llupia a été mis à jour le 2025-05-19 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME