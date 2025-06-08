Fermes en fête au Camel Ranch – Lacave, 8 juin 2025 10:00, Lacave.
Lot
Fermes en fête au Camel Ranch Camel Ranch Lacave Lot
Début : 2025-06-08 10:00:00
fin : 2025-06-08 15:00:00
2025-06-08
Cosmétiques à base de lait de chamelle et boutique à la ferme
Évadez-vous au cœur du Lot et plongez dans l’ambiance du désert marocain venez à la rencontre des chamelons et vivez une expérience unique !
Camel Ranch
Lacave 46200 Lot Occitanie +33 6 22 17 40 54 celswier@hotmail.fr
English :
Camel milk cosmetics and farm store
Escape to the heart of the Lot and immerse yourself in the atmosphere of the Moroccan desert: come and meet the camels and enjoy a unique experience!
German :
Kosmetika aus Kamelmilch und Hofladen
Entfliehen Sie dem Alltag im Herzen von Lot und tauchen Sie in die Atmosphäre der marokkanischen Wüste ein: Begegnen Sie den Kamelstuten und machen Sie eine einzigartige Erfahrung!
Italiano :
Negozio di cosmetici e fattoria al latte di cammello
Fuggite nel cuore del Lot e immergetevi nell’atmosfera del deserto marocchino: venite a conoscere i cammelli e vivete un’esperienza unica!
Espanol :
Tienda de cosméticos y granja de leche de camello
Escápese al corazón del Lot y sumérjase en la atmósfera del desierto marroquí: ¡venga a conocer a los camellos y disfrute de una experiencia única!
