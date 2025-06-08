Fermes en fête au Camel Ranch – Lacave, 8 juin 2025 10:00, Lacave.

Cosmétiques à base de lait de chamelle et boutique à la ferme

Évadez-vous au cœur du Lot et plongez dans l’ambiance du désert marocain venez à la rencontre des chamelons et vivez une expérience unique !

Camel Ranch

Lacave 46200 Lot Occitanie +33 6 22 17 40 54 celswier@hotmail.fr

English :

Camel milk cosmetics and farm store

Escape to the heart of the Lot and immerse yourself in the atmosphere of the Moroccan desert: come and meet the camels and enjoy a unique experience!

German :

Kosmetika aus Kamelmilch und Hofladen

Entfliehen Sie dem Alltag im Herzen von Lot und tauchen Sie in die Atmosphäre der marokkanischen Wüste ein: Begegnen Sie den Kamelstuten und machen Sie eine einzigartige Erfahrung!

Italiano :

Negozio di cosmetici e fattoria al latte di cammello

Fuggite nel cuore del Lot e immergetevi nell’atmosfera del deserto marocchino: venite a conoscere i cammelli e vivete un’esperienza unica!

Espanol :

Tienda de cosméticos y granja de leche de camello

Escápese al corazón del Lot y sumérjase en la atmósfera del desierto marroquí: ¡venga a conocer a los camellos y disfrute de una experiencia única!

