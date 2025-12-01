Fest Noz Botsorhel

Fest Noz

Salle socioculturelle Botsorhel Finistère

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-20 20:30:00

fin : 2025-12-20

Date(s) :

2025-12-20

Fest-noz avec DANZIT, Jean-Pierre QUERE et Alain LE GALL, Joël et Domi, Margo AR WERN et Claudie QUENET. .

Salle socioculturelle Botsorhel 29650 Finistère Bretagne +33 2 98 72 89 41

