Fest Noz Botsorhel
Fest Noz Botsorhel samedi 20 décembre 2025.
Fest Noz
Salle socioculturelle Botsorhel Finistère
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-20 20:30:00
fin : 2025-12-20
Date(s) :
2025-12-20
Fest-noz avec DANZIT, Jean-Pierre QUERE et Alain LE GALL, Joël et Domi, Margo AR WERN et Claudie QUENET. .
Salle socioculturelle Botsorhel 29650 Finistère Bretagne +33 2 98 72 89 41
