Fest-Noz Krommlec’h Salle Ar Galon Saint-Ségal
Fest-Noz Krommlec’h
Salle Ar Galon 21 Rue de la Mairie Saint-Ségal Finistère
Début : 2025-10-25 19:00:00
fin : 2025-10-25
2025-10-25
19h repas
21h Fest-noz
Châtaignes grillées gratuites.
Tarifs repas + fest-noz 20€ / Fest-noz 7€ .
Salle Ar Galon 21 Rue de la Mairie Saint-Ségal 29590 Finistère Bretagne +33 7 87 50 56 16
