FESTA MAJOR À TROUILLAS

1 avenue des Albères Trouillas Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Lundi 2025-11-15 15:30:00

fin : 2025-11-15

Date(s) :

2025-11-15 2025-11-16

Le week-end s’annonce festif à Trouillas !

Samedi 15 novembre à 15h30, ne manquez pas l’atelier cirque ouvert à tous, petits et grands, pour un moment de rires et de découverte en famille !

Dimanche 16 novembre à 10h30, place à la messe patronale, …

.

1 avenue des Albères Trouillas 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 53 06 17

English :

It’s going to be a festive weekend in Trouillas!

Saturday November 15 at 3:30pm, don?t miss the circus workshop, open to all, young and old, for a moment of laughter and discovery with the whole family!

Sunday November 16 at 10:30 am, time for the patron saint?s mass, …

German :

Das Wochenende verspricht ein Fest in Trouillas zu werden!

Samstag, den 15. November um 15:30 Uhr: Verpassen Sie nicht den Zirkus-Workshop, der für alle offen ist, ob groß oder klein, für einen Moment des Lachens und der Entdeckung mit der ganzen Familie!

Am Sonntag, dem 16. November, findet um 10.30 Uhr die Patronatsmesse statt, …

Italiano :

Si preannuncia un weekend di festa a Trouillas!

Sabato 15 novembre alle 15.30, non perdetevi il laboratorio di circo, aperto a tutti, grandi e piccini, per un grande momento di risate e scoperte per tutta la famiglia!

Domenica 16 novembre, alle 10.30, è il momento della messa patronale, …

Espanol :

El fin de semana festivo promete en Trouillas

El sábado 15 de noviembre a las 15:30 h, no se pierda el taller de circo, abierto a todos, pequeños y mayores, para pasar un día en familia lleno de risas y descubrimientos

El domingo 16 de noviembre, a las 10.30 h, misa de la patrona, …

L’événement FESTA MAJOR À TROUILLAS Trouillas a été mis à jour le 2025-11-05 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR